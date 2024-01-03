"Test cricket is in ICU at the moment and has been put on the ventilator" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa and Pakistan's team selections

Aakash Chopra feels Test cricket is in danger, considering South Africa and Pakistan's recent team selections.

South Africa have named their Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. Only two players, David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen, from the XI that played the Boxing Day Test against India are part of the squad. Pakistan have rested Shaheen Shah Afridi for the ongoing Sydney Test against Australia.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Test cricket is in dire straits. He said (1:35):

"Believe it or not, Test cricket is in ICU at the moment and has been put on the ventilator. Firstly, a handful of teams play Test cricket and among them also, only three teams are left that can afford to play Test cricket."

The former India opener highlighted that South Africa have prioritized the SA20 league over Test cricket. He observed:

"South Africa recently announced their team for the series against New Zealand. They have made a proper second-string team. The reason is that SA20 is about to start. It is their domestic T20 tournament."

Chopra pointed out that the Proteas think-tank took a similar decision last year when they opted not to play an ODI series against Australia even though it could have jeopardized their chances to directly qualify for the World Cup. He added that the intention was to establish the SA20 and that they were successful in their objective.

"The rest of the kids can play Test cricket" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa's main players playing SA20 ahead of New Zealand Tests

Neil Brand, who is yet to make his international debut, will captain South Africa against New Zealand. [P/C: X]

Aakash Chopra noted that relatively unknown players will be representing South Africa in the Test series against New Zealand while the accomplished ones will be plying their trade in the SA20. He stated (2:35):

"Two Test matches of the WTC cycle have come this time. They said let's leave the Test match and that they will play in the SA20, from (Aiden) Markram to (Kagiso) Rabada to everyone, that all of them should be available there (SA20) and the rest of the kids can play Test cricket. That is incident No. 1."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Pakistan's decision to rest Shaheen Shah Afridi for the last Test against Australia is another nail in Test cricket's coffin. He elaborated:

"The second incident is what Pakistan have done. They have rested Shaheen Shah Afridi in the New Year's Test against Australia. When was the last time an Asian team went to Australia and said they would rest their main player, even if it's a dead rubber, because you want him to be ready for T20 cricket?"

Chopra concluded by opining that India, Australia and England are the only three teams that can afford Test cricket currently. He pointed out that while England and Australia make money out of the format, India are able to subsidize it because of their robust economy.

