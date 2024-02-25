"Thank you Thala"- Top 10 funny memes as India dominates England completely on Day 3 of 4th Test in Ranchi

Team India made a comeback on Day 3 of the 4th Test against England with a spirited batting and bowling performance. It was a much-needed effort after a poor overall performance on the previous day.

The hosts commenced the day with an overnight score of 177/7. Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav managed to play out the first hour successfully without allowing the English bowlers to pick up a wicket. After a patient knock of 28 (131), Kuldeep finally departed in the 89th over after playing a delivery onto the stumps.

Jurel then built a partnership with Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj to add some quick runs to push India to 307 before walking back to the pavilion as the final wicket. He displayed wonderful match presence and concentration during his 90 (149), which helped the hosts reduce the deficit to 46.

Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) then spun a web around the English batters in the third innings to bundle them out for 145 in 53.5 overs. England set a target of 192 for Team India in the final innings.

Rohit Sharma (24*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16*) then played out the remaining 8 overs in the day safely, adding 40 runs to give the hosts a solid start in the tricky chase.

The intense cricketing action that unfolded on Day 3 of the fourth Test entertained fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"I had to go back and rewire the way I had to think about the game" - Ashwin after play of Day 3 of 4th India vs England Test

After stumps on Day 3, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on his bowling performance and said:

"Today was one of the days where Rohit said in the huddle 'both of you (Ashwin and Jadeja) are starting, who wants to start?' I put my hands up and said I'll start. I had to go back and rewire the way I had to think about the game."

"I'm someone who goes over the top and wants the ball to drop in the pitch. When I come to the eastern part of the country, sometimes I find there's not much bite. I had to do a lot of side-spin, had to hammer it into the pitch at the start of the spell."

Ashwin also reserved special praise for Kuldeep Yadav, who played a gritty knock with the bat and then bowled a sensational spell. He said:

"Phenomenal character (by the boys). I thought Kuldeep bowled brilliantly but what I really liked about him was how he changed his run-up, worked on his trajectory. I just stole that five-fer away from him but that's how the game goes. I thought we were a little harsh on KD - he got in with the bat a little earlier than he'd have desired. His defense was solid, he kept the dressing room calm."

Do you think England are still the favorites to win the match on Day 4 considering the cracks on the pitch in Ranchi? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

