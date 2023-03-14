"That is not good for the fans out there. ICC, wake up, please" - Brad Hogg on the WTC final being contested after 2023 IPL

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg expressed disappointment at the prospect of fans having to wait three more months to witness the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).

While all of the remaining matches of the ongoing cycle have almost come to a close, the final between India and Australia, which was determined following Sri Lanka's defeat to New Zealand in the first Test, will take place from June 7 onwards.

During this timeframe, the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be staged, which brings several concerns.

The constant action brought by the T20 league, where 74 matches will be played in two months, will leave the fans more than saturated, diminishing the excitement of the WTC final.

Questioning the ICC's scheduling, Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"What are the ICC doing? The main games have all finished and now we have got to wait for 3 months for the WTC Final. That is not good for the fans out there. ICC, wake up, please."

Hogg continued:

"All of the momentum, the excitement by then will have dissipated. By the time the WTC Final comes along after the IPL, everyone has had enough of cricket and they probably would not be interested in the final."

The WTC final is scheduled to take place from June 7 to 11 at The Oval in London. The 2023 IPL, meanwhile, will take place from March 31 to May 28, leaving only a short gap for the fatigued players to prepare and travel to England for the crucial encounter.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned that the players, whose campaigns will end early by not qualifying for the playoffs, might travel to England early in a bid to get ready as soon as possible.

He said after India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time running:

"Around 21st May, there will be six teams who will be possibly out of IPL play-off contention and so whichever players are available, we will try and find time to get them to UK early as possible and get some time and we will monitor as much as possible."

"I don't think that the WTC Final should be played at a neutral venue" - Brad Hogg

The former Australian spinner also added that the team finishing at the top of the points table after a particular cycle should get home advantage in the final.

So far, the WTC finals have been played in neutral territory to eliminate a factor of any particular advantage for a team.

However, Hogg believes that the prospect of finishing first should be rewarded by the ICC with a slight advantage in the final clash. Hogg said:

"I also don't think the WTC Final should be played at a neutral venue. It should be on the home soil of the team that finished first."

The topic of home advantage in the finals would be highly debatable should it ever be visited by the organization.

Should the WTC final include home advantage for one particular team in the future? Let us know what you think.

