"That makes a lot of sense" - Usman Khawaja's sarcastic dig at Australia's WTC points docked for slow over-rate in Ashes

Australian opener Usman Khawaja expressed his displeasure over the sanctions his team received for slow over-rate during the fourth Ashes 2023 Test at Old Trafford.

According to the revised code by ICC for the slow over-rate issues, each team will be docked one WTC point for every over that they fall short of and each player will have five percent of their match-fee deducted with a cap of 50 percent.

While Australia were fine with their over rates in four out of the five Ashes Tests, they were 10 overs short in Manchester and by the rule, they have been docked 10 WTC points and 50 percent of their match-fee.

Khawaja certainly wasn't impressed with the penalty given to Australia and claimed that the Manchester Test was interrupted by rain, taking a sarcastic dig at the sanction. He tweeted:

"Don't even get the chance to bowl in the second innings at Manchester due to 2 days of rain and @ICC still issue fines and take 10 WTC points of us for slow over rates! That makes a lot of sense... 🤦🏾‍♂️"

Usman Khawaja @Uz_Khawaja Don't even get the chance to bowl in the second innings at Manchester due to 2 days of rain and @ICC still issue fines and take 10 WTC points of us for slow over rates! That makes a lot of sense... 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NKuGI61n2n

Usman Khawaja had been vocal about the ball change controversy

Usman Khawaja, who has often been blunt about some of his opinions on the game, didn't hold back when he was asked about the ball-change controversy during the fifth Test at The Oval.

Khawaja spoke to Channel 9 about just how different the changed ball felt from the older one and stated:

"As soon as they changed that ball, I knew straight away that ball was very different. I went up to (umpire Kumar Dharmasena) and asked, 'How old this ball? It feels like it's eight overs old.' You could see the writing both sides, and it hit my bat so hard. I've opened the batting in every single innings this Ashes series, and I haven't felt a ball hit my bat as hard as that ball. I said to the boys coming in, 'Be careful, this new ball is going to be tricky."

The docked WTC points have now put Australia in third place with 30 percentage points, behind India (66.67) in second and Pakistan (100) in first.