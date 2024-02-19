"That run-out was the moment of the day" - Parthiv Patel lauds Dhruv Jurel's run-out of Ben Duckett in 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Parthiv Patel reckons Dhruv Jurel's run-out of Ben Duckett was the biggest moment of Day 4 of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot.

India set England a mammoth 557-run target on Sunday (February 18). Jurel collected a slightly awkward throw from Mohammed Siraj to run Duckett out to give the hosts their first breakthrough before they bundled Ben Stokes and Co. for a paltry 122 to complete an emphatic 434-run win.

On Colors Cineplex, Parthiv was effusive in his praise for the run-out effected by Jurel:

"Dhruv Jurel did a fantastic run-out. It was an extremely difficult take. Generally, a half-volley take is slightly easy, but when the ball falls one or two feet away from you, it's very difficult, because you don't know how much the ball would bounce.

"So you need to keep your eyes on the ball, keep your hands soft, and turn and come behind the stumps. On the replay, you feel it happened very easily. India needed some brilliance, and he showed that. That run-out was the moment of the day," the former India wicketkeeper-batter added.

Duckett played a Jasprit Bumrah delivery to midwicket and set off for a single, which was refused by Zak Crawley.

Siraj pounced on the ball quickly but fired a slightly awry throw, but Jurel gathered the ball brilliantly and broke the stumps to run the first innings centurion out.

"He looked quite assured behind the stumps" - Parthiv Patel praises Dhruv Jurel's keeping

Parthiv Patel was also appreciative of Dhruv Jurel's overall glovework behind the wickets:

"He looked quite assured behind the stumps, especially when he was keeping against the fast bowlers.

"It's not that easy to keep even against fast bowlers in India because pace is there but it doesn't bounce that much. So you stand a lot ahead and don't have that much time to react."

The cricketer-turned-commentator expects the Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter to continue improving:

"He probably looked a little nervous in the first innings. However, he got into good positions. It wasn't an easy wicket. The ball was keeping low and climbing.

"He was moving very well both on the leg and off side. He took a very good catch. It was a big deflection. He has potential, and he can only go upwards from here."

Apart from his work behind the stumps, Jurel scored 46 off 104 in the first innings. He added 77 runs for the eighth wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (37 off 89) after the hosts had lost two quick wickets on the second morning.

