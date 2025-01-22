"That's a big, big story" - Aakash Chopra extremely eager to see how Rinku Singh will be used in IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Former player Aakash Chopra is extremely eager to see how Rinku Singh is utilized with the bat in the T20I series between India and England. He pointed out that even captain Suryakumar Yadav might have to continue batting at No. 4 because of Tilak Varma's splendid performances at No. 3.

India will square off against England in five T20Is, with the first game to be played in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. Rinku is part of the hosts' 15-member squad for the series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that he is keen to see how Rinku is used against England.

"My focus is also on another Indian player. That is Rinku Singh. How will he be used? That's a big, big story. When I see the batting order, anyone can be sent anywhere. Axar Patel has said in any case that the openers are set and all others can bat anywhere," he said (10:50).

Chopra highlighted that Suryakumar has also moved down the order and didn't enjoy great success with the bat last year.

"Suryakumar Yadav gave the No. 3 position to Tilak Varma and he scored two centuries. He (Suryakumar) might be thinking that we believe in Varma, we believe in karma, but what about his karma? He hasn't scored runs. It's been a very middling year for Suryakumar Yadav," he observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that No. 4 batters don't get to play enough overs at times. He added that they also need to go for the big shots as soon as they arrive in the middle as the Men in Blue are targeting totals close to 280 and are not satisfied with 180.

"Hardik or Nitish might be sent up the order at times" - Aakash Chopra on Rinku Singh's batting position

Rinku Singh is predominately used as a finisher. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the likes of Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel can potentially be promoted ahead of Rinku Singh in the batting order.

"Suddenly, things have changed quite a bit. The batting order is so lengthy that you wonder how would Rinku be utilized because Hardik or Nitish might be sent up the order at times. You might send Axar if you need a left-hander. Rinku is also a left-hander, he should be sent, but they haven't done that thus far," he said (11:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that questions might be raised about Rinku's place in the team if he is not utilized effectively.

"So I am extremely eager to see how Rinku will be used in this series. He is a quality player, but it's a very difficult number to bat and he doesn't bowl. He is an excellent fielder, but what if he doesn't get proper batting? People might ask for something else to be done as he is not being utilized properly. Things change very quickly, that's the reality," Chopra observed.

Rinku Singh has smashed 507 runs at an average of 46.09 and a strike rate of 165.14 in 30 T20Is. He hasn't got to bat in eight games and has played below No. 4 in 20 of his 22 innings.

