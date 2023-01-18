"That's not cricket" - Sunil Gavaskar not amused by Ishan Kishan's antics of dislodging bails against Tom Latham 

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lambasted wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan for his horseplay behind the wickets during the second innings of the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18. The young keeper deliberately dislodged the bails as Tom Latham attempted to play a stroke, leading to the impression that the New Zealand skipper was out hit-wicket.

The third umpire came into the picture and replays clearly suggested that Kishan had taken the bails, well after Latham played the stroke, and went for the appeal anyway.

The wicketkeeper was seen sharing a laugh with his teammates once the verdict came on the giant screen at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

While things on the field did not escalate, the members in the commentary box were far from pleased. Gavaskar led the charge by stating that Kishan's actions were not constituted while co-commentator Murali Kartik claimed that dislodging the bails was fine, but there was no need to move forward with a moot appeal. Gavaskar said on air:

"As a joke, it was okay, but then to go on and appeal, don't think that is the right thing to do. That is not cricket."

The Indian wicketkeeper's actions came on the back of Latham's exploits in the first innings. The Blackcaps keeper dislodged the bails on multiple occasions in the first innings, one of which led to Hardik Pandya's dismissal courtesy of a huge error by third umpire K Ananthapadmanabhan.

Kishan had a lean game with the bat as Gill shone to lead India to a slender win

Ishan Kishan came into the playing XI as KL Rahul was not available for the series. He assumed the role of wicketkeeper and was slotted into the middle order since the pairing of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill has worked wonders for India so far.

The youngster could only score five runs off 14 deliveries before edging one off Lockie Ferguson in the 20th over. Gill, on the other hand, had a memorable outing by breaching Kishan's record to become the youngest player to notch a double hundred in ODI cricket. The 23-year-old smashed 208 runs off 149 balls.

Despite a mammoth target score and a fine job by the bowlers in the first half of the second innings, India could only secure a narrow win. Michael Bracewell (140 off 78) scored the third-fastest ton by a New Zealand player and almost had India on the ropes.

The Men in Blue eventually overcame a tricky finish and emerged as winners by 12 runs after bowling out the visitors for 337.

Will the youngster have a say in the middle order with the opening slot slowly getting out of grasp? Let us know what you think.

