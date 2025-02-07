"That's intimidating, that's aura" - Kevin Pietersen underlines Team India superstar's massive impact during IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has opened up on the aura Team India skipper Rohit Sharma carries despite his recent struggles across formats. The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the England cricket team would have been intimidated when they saw the 37-year-old walk out of the dressing room to wild cheers during the first ODI.

The right-handed batter has been one of Team India's biggest match-winners with the bat across formats in the last decade. Although his spot has come under scrutiny in the last few months due to deflating returns, Rohit still commands enormous respect.

Speaking on Star Sports after the first ODI, Pietersen reminded fans to relish the presence of such stars before they retire.

"Can I tell you something. When Rohit Sharma walked down, we had visuals of the England dressing room. When the whole crowd went up, all of the England team started staring at him," he said. "That's intimidating, that's aura, and that's something he created; not because he's Rohit Sharma, but because of the runs he scored, because of his average. Honestly, it's unbelievable. Rohit Sharma exits the dressing room, and the crowd goes absolutely mental."

"It's remarkable how big stars these guys are. That's why he re-emphasise the point; enjoy these stars while they are around. Look at the emotions in the entire stadium when a guy like Rohit Sharma walks down those steps," Pietersen added.

The right-handed batter last scored a half-century for India during the home series against New Zealand in November. He endured a forgettable tour of Australia and also failed to make a notable score on his Ranji Trophy return.

Team India win fairly convincingly despite Rohit Sharma's failure with the bat

Team India celebrate their win in Nagpur. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Rohit's failure in the first of the three ODIs in Nagpur on Thursday didn't prevent the hosts from going 1-0 up in the series. Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets each to help bundle the tourists out for 248. captain Jos Buttler top-scored with 52 while 21-year-old Jacob Bethell made a well-compiled 51.

Although England dismissed the home side's openers cheaply, half-centuries from Shubman Gill (87), Axar Patel (52) and Shreyas Iyer (59) propelled their side to a four-wicket win with 68 balls to spare. The second ODI will take place in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

