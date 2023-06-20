“That’s just incredible” – Kumar Sangakkara reacts as Joe Root gets stumped out for the first time in Tests during Ashes opener

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara was stunned to learn that Joe Root was stumped for the first time in his Test career on Day 4 of the opening Ashes Test in Edgbaston on Monday, June 19.

Root scored 11,168 Test runs before being dismissed by a stumping, the second highest in the list behind Shiv Chanderpaul, who scored 11,414 Test runs before being stumped for the first time.

Sangakkara credited the former England captain for a long-standing record despite playing in spin-friendly countries like India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Sky Cricket, Sangakkara said:

“That’s just incredible, it’s amazing, but we’ll see more of that from now on under the new culture in England where he takes more risks and tries to up the ante. In the past years, he was very satisfied playing within himself, within the crease. What an exceptional player, but even with all of that, just to be stumped once having played in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka.”

The Sri Lankan legend pointed out how England players, barring Root, have struggled against spin away from home. He continued:

“It’s just absolutely amazing, just shows what a high-quality player of spin he is, and that’s not something that has always been the case with England, but he has just been magnificent.”

Root (46) was stumped by Alex Carey off Nathan Lyon’s bowling as he attempted to loft the ball over mid-wicket.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Joe Root is OUT for 46 HUGE wicket for Australia!Joe Root is OUT for 46 HUGE wicket for Australia! 💥Joe Root is OUT for 46❌ https://t.co/Aj6ivb2AYU

“Joe Root and Steve Smith just a cut above at the moment” – Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara lauded former England captain Joe Root and Australian vice-captain Steve Smith for their performances in Test cricket. The veteran put the duo in the top two spots of the "Fab 4," which also includes Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. He said:

“You watch the Kohli’s, the Smiths, Williamson. I think, for me, right now in world cricket, Joe Root and Steve Smith just a cut above, at the moment.”

As far as Test centuries are concerned, Smith and Root lead the top two places with 31 and 30 tons, respectively. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli have scored 28 hundreds each.

Click here to follow Ashes 2023 scorecards.

Poll : 0 votes