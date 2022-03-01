"That's what makes him so dominant and so dangerous" - Brad Hogg on Shreyas Iyer's technique

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg praised Shreyas Iyer's revamped approach at the start of the innings. The 26-year-old often relied on classic, conventional shots while being new to the crease but has now employed an innovative touch to his game.

Batting at No. 3 in India's recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, Iyer amassed three consecutive fifties to make a strong case for himself. Much like his compatriot Suryakumar Yadav, the right-handed batter's success came on the back of brisk starts and early boundaries.

Dissecting Shreyas Iyer's batting on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"In this instance, he's looking to hit him straight down the ground when he's full, but this is a quicker delivery, so he's using the pace in that regard now to find the gaps."

Hogg continued:

"The next ball is a slower delivery so instead of using the pace as the ball before, he's picked up the slow delivery and he's gone through with the shot, hitting it down the ground now. What he's done there is stayed nice and still, he's tugged it slightly to the on side and that's what makes Iyer so dominant and so dangerous."

Iyer's vulnerability against express pace bowling and especially short deliveries have been well documented. He had a rough start to his T20 career in national colors and struggled in switching gears. The newly appointed KKR captain could only maintain a strike rate of 109 after his first 10 T20 Internationals.

Regular game time and success in franchise cricket enabled Iyer to improve those numbers. He has been a player to watch out for ever since his return from injury in September 2021.

Opining that he has enjoyed Iyer's progress over the years, Hogg said:

"He has improved so much over the last couple of years and this is why he will be a valuable asset for KKR in that top order. I've really enjoyed his progress."

Hogg added:

When he comes to the crease, Iyer normally plays conventional shots he does not try to be too inventive, but as he got more exposure and more experience at the International level, he is starting to assert himself by doing inventive things early on."

Iyer has been in the scheme of things right from his youth days in Mumbai cricket. He made his limited-overs debut in 2017, but had to wait four more years to make his maiden Test appearance for the country.

"That's good basics from Shreyas Iyer" - Brad Hogg

Iyer has often used the crease for brisk shuffles as part of his trigger movement. The movement across, which has its merits and demerits of its own, has often helped him negotiate the bowler's line and length. Noting that it makes Iyer proficient across both sides of the field, Hogg said:

"He moves across, but then he gets into a still position. While he's moved across, he is asking the bowler to change his line and length. If he goes wide, he can whip him through the covers, and if he goes straight and attacks the stumps, Iyer is good enough to work it through the leg side."

Hogg concluded:

"So, that's good basics from Shreyas Iyer. Just trying to be a little inventive, but keeping the percentage in his favor."

Shreyas Iyer was adjudged as the player of the series for his exploits in the T20Is against Sri Lanka. He scored 204 runs while remaining unbeaten over the course of the series.

