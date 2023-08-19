“That’s the only possibility” – Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to Ravi Shastri’s idea of playing Virat Kohli at No. 4 in ODI World Cup

Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted to former India coach Ravi Shastri’s suggestion of playing Virat Kohli as a No. 4 in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

The off-spinner said that the only way possible for Kohli to bat at the aforementioned spot is if wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul doesn’t get fit for the World Cup.

In such a scenario, Ashwin believes that the Men in Blue will be forced to open with backup keeper Ishan Kishan, who smashed three consecutive fifties in the three-game ODI series in West Indies.

Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

“Virat Kohli batted at number 4 in that World Cup [2011]. In fact, Ravi Bhai has mentioned that, if necessary, Virat Kohli should bat at number 4. I think he mentioned that so that we can accommodate a left-hander.

Ashwin added:

"The only way that can happen is if KL Rahul doesn’t get fit, and when they need a keeper, they can open with Ishan Kishan. That’s the only possibility because Shreyas Iyer is one of the go-to players for Team India in ODIs as a batter.”

Kohli has so far played 39 ODIs at No. 4, scoring 1767 runs at an average of 55.22, including seven tons and eight half-centuries. However, he usually bats at No. 3, where he has scored 10,777 runs in 210 games at an average of 60.21, including 39 tons and 55 fifties.

At No. 4, Kohli had amassed 282 runs in nine games at an average of 35.25, including one century in the 2011 World Cup.

Expand Tweet

“Will they pick and groom him as a designated finisher in this series?” – Ravichandran Ashwin on Rinku Singh for 2024 T20 World Cup

Ravichandran Ashwin further opened up on the chances of Kolkata Knight Riders sensation Rinku Singh for the three-match T20I series in Ireland. The 36-year-old believes that the series will give the visitors a chance to groom him as a finisher for the 2024 T20 World Cup. He said:

“Rinku Singh has captured everyone’s hearts with that famous last-over finish this IPL season, guys. He has gotten this ‘boy next-door’ image with his success story this season. Will they pick and groom him as a designated finisher in this series? We will have to wait and watch.”

Ashwin further lauded Jitesh Sharma for his exploits for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. The ace spinner, though, feels that Sanju Samson will get the nod before Jitesh. The veteran also added that Samson should grab the opportunity with both hands since the Ireland series gives him a chance to bat at the top of the order. He explained:

“Another exciting finisher who has done well in the last two seasons has been Jitesh Sharma. Jitesh is a right-hander and Rinku is a left-hander. Both Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh are the ones who could fit in the number 5, and 6 roles."

"However, I feel Sanju Samson will get the nod as the keeper ahead of Jitesh Sharma. The series is an extraordinary chance to play Sanju as a keeper and make him bat at number 3. He will surely bat at number 3 or 4.”

He continued:

“Another debate is on how Sanju Samson is a top-order batter and how he is being wasted as a number 6 in T20Is. See, Team India’s top 4 has been really heavy all this while.

"We have had Virat, Rohit, and now we have Shubman Gill. We have had Shreyas Iyer as well. How could we have slotted Sanju in the top 4? That’s why they tried Sanju, where they felt they had a hole in the batting order.”

For the uninitiated, Samson was sent at No. 4 before rain played spoilsport in the T20I opener against Ireland. India, though, won the game by two runs via the DLS method.