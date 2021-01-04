"That’s the sign of a champion bowler"- Sachin Tendulkar impressed with Jasprit Bumrah's exploits in the Boxing Day Test

Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah for being the leader of Team India's bowling attack in the Boxing Day Test.

The Little Master hailed the 27-year-old for providing crucial breakthroughs whenever the visitors needed one in the second Test, which India won comprehensively to level the four-match series at 1-1.

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the first innings as he bagged figures of 4-56. In the second innings too, his contribution was important, with the pacer picking up a couple of wickets, including the prized scalp of Steve Smith.

In an interview with the PTI, Sachin Tendulkar explained how Jasprit Bumrah's impact on the Boxing Day Test helped the visitors register an emphatic eight-wicket win.

The 47-year-old was also impressed in the manner in which the speedster lead India's bowling attack in the absence of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. Tendulkar said,

“In the fast bowling department, Bumrah as the leader of the attack has taken more responsibility and whenever the chips are down, he has pushed himself harder. That’s the sign of a champion bowler.”

Sachin Tendulkar also impressed with Mohammed Siraj's debut outing

Sachin Tendulkar was also impressed with the performance of debutant Mohammed Siraj in the Boxing Day Test.

Team India had lost the services of Mohammed Shami for the rest of the series, as he fractured his wrist in the first Test.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after picking up his maiden Test wicket.

While this could have proved to be a big blow for the visitors, the 26-year-old pacer ensured that Team India didn't feel the pinch of Shami's absence. Siraj picked up five wickets in the game and bowled an impeccable line and length.

Sachin Tendulkar stressed on how Siraj backed Indian stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane's plans by bowling in the right areas.

The 47-year-old also lauded Siraj for not being fazed by the big occasion and the way he grew in confidence with every spell. Sachin Tendulkar asserted,

“Let’s also not forget how Siraj has also bowled. It did not appear to me that he was playing his first Test match. The way he bowled his first over and then built it up gradually but never did it look that he was playing his first match. The plans were well thought out. He executed it well. Both debutants were comfortable in execution of their plans.”

The third Test between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. With the series level at 1-1, the visitors know that they are just one more win away from retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, a week's break might have given Australia plenty of time to reflect upon their mistakes. Thus, the hosts will look to bounce back with all guns blazing in the third Test.