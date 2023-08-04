"That's something he'd have to convince the selectors" - Ian Chappell on Mitchell Marsh batting in the top order in Tests

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell believes Mitchell Marsh should look to prove himself as a top-order batter in the Test side after a fruitful Ashes series with the bat.

Coming in as a replacement for the injured Cameron Green in the third Test at Headingley, Marsh smashed a breathtaking 118 in the first innings of the game to bail Australia out of trouble.

However, the team management's decision to play the 31-year-old and Green in the fourth Test backfired as Australia looked short of bowling variety and options with an all-seam attack.

Speaking to Channel 9, Chappell admitted picking both all-rounders doesn't seem viable for Australia.

"The opportunity is now there for Marsh to gain a spot in the team as a batter. That's something he'd have to convince the selectors of. Unless Marsh can make his way as a batter in the top order it's going to be difficult for the selectors to pick two all-rounders," said Chappell.

The former captain, however, believes that Marsh should first open or bat in the top order for Western Australia during the Sheffield Shield competition.

"A lot of it will be up to Marsh and where he sees the opportunity to get into the team. If he sees it as an opener, because he does seem to want to play aggressively, maybe he decides Khawaja needs an aggressive opener with him. Having said that, he would have to open the batting for Western Australia (first)," added Chappell.

Marsh scored 250 runs at an average of 50 in the three Ashes Tests, with a century and a half-century. The powerful all-rounder has made the No.3 position his own in the white ball formats for Australia, batting regularly in the top three in ODIs and T20Is since 2021.

"That would be an avenue I could see for Marsh" - Ian Chappell

Mitchell Marsh could be David Warner's successor as Australia's Test opener.

Ian Chappell further stated Mitchell Marsh should look to open for his domestic side Western Australia in the upcoming Sheffield Shield season rather than wait for the retirement of struggling opener David Warner.

Warner, who had previously announced his wish to retire after the Sydney Test of the home series against Pakistan later this year, endured a middling Ashes series. The Southpaw scored 285 runs at an average of 28.50 with two half-centuries in the five Tests.

"He would have to do it as he comes back to Australia (for the Shield season), there's no good waiting until Warner retires. He would have to basically say to them now, 'I want to open', and then it's a matter of whether Western Australia decides they want to open with him. That would be an avenue I could see for Marsh, and that way you could play the two all-rounders together," said Chappell

Despite Cameron Green's potential upswing as an all-rounder, he endured a dismal Ashes series with bat and ball, scoring only 103 runs at 20.60 and picking up a mere five wickets.

Like Marsh, Green has also opened in T20s for Australia before the home World Cup last year.