"That shows the strength of character and courage" - Michael Clarke lauds Team India after historic series win

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has applauded Team India for winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against all odds for the second time Down Under.

The visitors ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba, as they chased down a target of 328 runs on the final day of the fourth Test to win the series 2-1.

Extraordinary is an understatement for this series win says @MClarke23 He did not believe India could win after 36 all out. A candid Michael Clarke says India should celebrate for a year what it has achieved. Watch @SportsTodayofc at 2pm for the full interview. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 20, 2021

Michael Clarke believes Australia had the advantage and were favorites to win the series as they were playing at home. To make matters worse for India, star batsman Virat Kohli returned home after the first Test on paternity leave.

As the series progressed, the visitors suffered from a number of injuries to their key players as well. However, they still managed to beat a full-strength Australian side in their own den.

Speaking to India Today, Michael Clarke explained the enormity of this incredible achievement by the tourists.

“I think there was an expectation that India at full strength and Australia at full strength in Australian conditions, Australia would still win. They beat Australia without having their captain, 8 of their best players," Michael Clarke said.

Team India had suffered an annihilating defeat in the first Test in Adelaide, where they were bowled out for just 36 runs - their lowest ever score.

Michael Clarke praised the character of the visitors for pulling off an incredible series win from a point where they were down in the dumps.

“They (Team India) had so many things go wrong, they were bowled out for 36, yet managed to win. That shows the strength of character and the courage that this young team has,” the 39-year-old further added.

Extraordinary is an understatement; Team India should celebrate for a year: Michael Clarke

Team India pose with the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Michael Clarke was effusive in his praise for Team India, highlighting the magnitude of their achievement with all the personnel problems that they had.

Following India's humiliating loss at the Adelaide Oval. Clarke had said that if the visitors managed to beat Australia without Kohli, they should celebrate for a year.

He stuck to his words and said that India should celebrate this victory for a long time.

“If Australia come to India, it’s always hard to win there. Same, we pride ourselves when teams come to Australia, it’s hard to beat us. But to do it here, with all of that going on, extraordinary is an understatement. That’s why I said India should celebrate for a year,” Michael Clarke asserted.

Words cannot explain what kind of impact this emphatic series win will have on Indian cricket.

Despite their injury woes, there was tremendous belief in the Indian camp that they had what it takes to beat the Aussies Down Under.

Team India not only retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but also found a number of new match-winners in Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, etc.

This series has proved that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.