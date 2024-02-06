“That was a stunning innings” – Michael Atherton lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal for his double century in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Former England captain Michael Atherton has lauded India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his double century in the recently concluded second Test betwen India and England.

Atherton credited the young Indian opener for his ‘drive and desire’ and ability to dominate the opposition with big shots. Jaiswal smashed 209 runs off 290 balls against England in the first innings to help the hosts win the Vizag test by 106 runs.

Jaiswal's knock was laced with seven sixes and 19 boundaries. Interestingly, no other Indian batter crossed the 35-run mark in that innings, showcasing Jaiswal's class on the day.

Atherton recently told Sky Cricket:

“This will be the first time that English supporters have seen him really at any lengths in the middle and boy did he play some shots. Some of the sixes he hit were very very powerfully struck so that combination of the drive and desire to make himself into a great cricketer.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"But also that kind of ability to take the game on in the T20 style which all the players have now, I thought that was a stunning innings.”

“His free-flowing bat arc was magnificent” – Nasser Hussain on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant technique

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain also lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his brilliant technique with the ability to both attack and defend during his stellar knock. The former English captain was impressed with Jaiswal’s ability to dominate the spinners at will.

Hussain told in the same show (Sky Sports):

“He's got that counter-attacking style as well and I think that’s what he got spot on. He got the balance between defence that first morning he realized how good a pitch it was.

The cricketer-turned-commentator continued:

"When he needed it, he put the spinners, in particular, under immense pressure. He was hitting towards the off-side, whether it was with the spin or against the spin. His free-flowing bat arc was magnificent.”

For the unversed, Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently the leading run-scorer in the five-match Test series. The left-handed batter has amassed 321 runs in four innings at an average of 80.25.

He will next be seen in action during the third Test in Rajkot, which starts on February 15. The two teams are tied at 1-1 after the first two Tests.

