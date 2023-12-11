"That should be the thought process" - Zaheer Khan wants India to pick Ravi Bishnoi over Kuldeep Yadav in T20I series vs SA

Zaheer Khan reckons that India should persist with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa despite the return of Kuldeep Yadav.

Zaheer opined that Bishnoi's ability to chip in with a few overs in the powerplay gives him an edge over left-arm spinner Kuldeep.

Speaking about India's T20 lineup, Zaheer told Cricbuzz:

"Ravi Bishnoi is someone who they should continue with because that gives you flexibility as well. He bowls in the powerplay. If you go for Kuldeep, he doesn't bowl in the powerplay. So, that should be the thought process there."

Pathiv Patel, who was also part of the discussion, echoed the same sentiments as Zaheer. Urging the Indian think tank to continue with Ravi Bishnoi, he said:

"After the last series, if you don't play Ravi Bishnoi, that means you are taking out both the bowlers who bowled four overs in the powerplay. That's where continuity makes a big difference, especially to a young player who's had a good series. If you give him that continuity, that confidence grows, and a wrist-spinner needs that confidence. We all know how well Kuldeep Yadav has bowled in the recent past. So, there is nothing new to see."

Bishnoi starred with the ball during India's five-match home T20I series against Australia. The crafty spinner bagged nine wickets from five outings and was named Player of the Series. He is also currently the No. 1 ranked T20I bowler in the ICC rankings.

The T20I series opener between India and South Africa was washed out due to rain at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, December 10.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad might miss out" - Zaheer Khan on India's playing XI for second T20I vs South Africa

Zaheer Khan also suggested that Ruturaj Gaikwad could lose his spot in the playing XI following Shubman Gill's return.

Zaheer mentioned that Gill is likely to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Predicting India's starting XI for the upcoming second T20I, he added:

"Looking at the continuity and whatever we've been seeing, I think Ruturaj Gaikwad might miss out. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will start. Shreyas Iyer possibly will be coming at No. 3, and then Suryakumar Yadav Yadav."

"You'll have to see whether Tilak Varma is going to come in or not at No. 5," Zaheer continued. "You will definitely need a keeper, so Jitesh Sharma possibly will take that spot. You have Rinku Singh at No. 6 followed by the five bowlers."

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 12.

