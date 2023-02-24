"That was the only way I could've got out" - Harmanpreet Kaur on her dismissal after Australia knock India out

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur feels that an unlucky runout was the only way Australia could dismiss her in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final clash in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23.

The senior batter came out to bat with the Women in Blue struggling at 28/3 while chasing 173 runs. Harmanpreet, who had a sub-par campaign until then, announced her arrival with a sublime cover drive.

She looked in exquisite form, hitting six boundaries and a maximum before her unfortunate dismissal in the 15th over. While taking a second run, her bat got stuck before the crease and her feet were in the air when an alert Alyssa Healy whipped the bails off.

Harmanpreet looked heartbroken on her way back to the hut and was even seen throwing her bat away. Sharing her thoughts on the dismissal at the post-match press conference, she said:

"Definitely, it was a disappointment because the way I was batting, maybe that was the only way I could've got out. Otherwise, the way I was meeting the ball, I know how to take this innings till the end. But sometimes it happens in cricket and we have to accept whatever happens."

Despite another semi-final exit, Harmanpreet was content with how players like Richa Ghosh have stepped up their game on the biggest stage.

"But otherwise, I am happy with the way we played cricket throughout this tournament," she continued. "We saw some really good performances like Richa did. We saw someone who can bat freely, who can hit the ball like the way she is hitting. I think a lot of positives we saw in this tournament and whenever we come next time to play any ICC tournament, we will think about these things before coming here."

Richa, who is only 19, finished as India's second-highest run-scorer with 136 runs from five games at an average of 68, including three not-outs.

"It was very difficult to control myself" - Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian skipper was inconsolable after the game and was seen crying even at the press conference. Harmanpreet reckoned that it would take days for her to come out of this loss.

"It was very difficult to control myself," she added. "I don't know. Right now, I am sitting in a hangover. I don't understand how it is going on. But after this, when we get to the room, we will know how many more days it will take. But I think we played good cricket. That's all I can say."

Harmanpreet will next be seen in action in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, which will get underway on March 4. She will be seen plying her trade for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

