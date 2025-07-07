"The anger that used to be there wasn't seen" - Ajay Jadeja lauds India's 'historic' win in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Ajay Jadeja has lauded Shubman Gill and company for registering a 'historic' win in the second Test against England. He expressed delight about the Indian team's behavior during and after the match, highlighting that the anger, that used to be seen earlier, wasn't visible.
India thrashed England by 336 runs in the second Test in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6. The visitors bowled the hosts out for 271 on the final day after setting them a massive 608-run target.
During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja was asked whether India's win was as historic as England's victory in the first Test.
"It is more historic because very few teams would have won against England in England with such a huge margin in their home conditions. Whether it's Australia or South Africa, any team would have gone to some other country and won with such a big margin rarely," the former India captain responded.
"The biggest change that has been seen, it's not that you have won for the first or the last time, but anger used to be seen in the team earlier. We saw so many people talking, and when wickets fell at the ground, a sort of smile was seen, a sort of happiness was seen. The anger that used to be there wasn't seen. I am happier with that. The purity for each other was seen," he added.
Ajay Jadeja appreciated the bonhomie between Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep during a post-match interview. He wondered what the Bengal seamer would have been going through after he disclosed that his sister had been suffering from cancer.
"Even I was among the ones who were thinking whether you had given less time" - Ajay Jadeja on India's 'massive' win
In the same discussion, Ajay Jadeja termed it a massive day for Indian cricket, acknowledging that he too was doubting whether Shubman Gill and the team management had left enough time to force a result.
"It's a massive day for Indian cricket. We had never won at Edgbaston. There were so many question marks, a new team, and a new captain. Yesterday (Saturday) evening, even I was among the ones who were thinking whether you had given less time. Forget less, it didn't even take 70 overs to get them out," he said.
The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the game had a fitting conclusion as the two star performers were involved in the final dismissal.
"Rain came, but you didn't stop. Whatever you could have thought about, all those incredible things happened. Look at the final moment of the match, who took the catch and who was the bowler? You see both the heroes of the match in one frame. One guy alone took 10 wickets on a pitch no one was getting out on," Jadeja observed.
Akash Deep, who picked up 10 wickets across the two innings, accounted for the final dismissal, having Brydon Carse caught by Shubman Gill. The Indian captain was chosen as the Player of the Match for scoring 430 across his two innings.
