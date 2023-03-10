"The best pitch from a batter's perspective" - Wasim Jaffer on Ahmedabad pitch for 4th Test between India and Australia

Former opener Wasim Jaffer believes that the pitch used in Ahmedabad for the ongoing fourth Test between Australia and India is suited for batting.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer opined that it was an ideal strip, suggesting that the surface should be good for batting on the first two days. He mentioned that the Australian batters made full use of the conditions, batting for long periods.

"It's probably the best pitch from a batter's perspective. There were no demons. I think probably from Day 3, you might get to see that, but at least that's what you need to have. First two days, it should favour the batters, and Australia made the most of it. I liked their approach. They occupied the crease and didn't look to score quickly."

Notably, the Australian batters did a fine job on Day 1 of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Opening batter Usman Khawaja starred with the bat, hitting his maiden century against India.

The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 104 off 251 deliveries. He stitched together a vital unconquered 85-run partnership for the fifth wicket alongside Cameron Green.

During the discussion, Ian Chappell highlighted that the bowlers cannot afford to miss their lengths against Green. He noted that the right-handed batter will make them pay by playing attacking shots.

Chappell also spoke about Green's bowling abilities. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that Australia have the option of handing the new ball to the all-rounder, given his ability to bowl at an impressive pace.

"I think there were some things there, particularly the short-pitched delivery if it's well-aimed. But if you don't get it right, Cameron Green will punish you. But if you do get it right, as Shami did a couple of times, I think there's something there to encourage the Englishmen.

"But if you bowl up around the off stump, he will really punish you. He has got a lot of good things about his ability, and obviously the fact that the can bowl. He can bowl quite quickly, which gives Australia the option of using him as an opening bowler. But he needs to keep making runs at No.6."

Green showed great intent in the final session of the opening day, latching onto every shot-scoring opportunity. The talented all-rounder was unbeaten at 49 on stumps as Australia finished 255/4.

"That really spoiled India's day" - Ian Chappell on Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green's run-stand

Ian Chappell further stated that India had a chance of taking a commanding position by taking a wicket when Cameron Green walked in to bat at No.6.

He pointed out that Green's partnership with Usman Khawaja dented the home team's chances of making a comeback. Chappell noted that Green scoring runs at a brisk pace made it tougher for Rohit Sharma and Co.

"I think at four down, India would have felt that if we can one more wicket, it'll be really good. But the Green-Khawaja partnership took things away from India and they scored so quickly, particularly Green. That really spoiled India's day."

The Indian bowlers had to work hard on the first day of the crucial Test as there wasn't much assistance for them from the pitch. Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin finished with one wicket each.

