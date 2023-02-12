Dinesh Karthik believes that Australia's keeper-batter Alex Carey cannot just rely on his sweep shots to counter Indian spinners in the ongoing four-match Test series.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik emphasized that along with the sweep and the reverse sweep, Carey should also back his defense. He noted that the southpaw's uni-dimensional approach won't yield him much success, as the Indian bowlers will be aware that he is only going to play a certain type of shots.

"Alex Carey attacked, but the only thing he did was play the sweep and the reverse sweep," Karthik explained. "He needs to mix that up by trusting his defence and the odd option is to drive or step out. If you do that, it gives you the opportunity to get ahead of the bowler. If you are only sweeping, the bowler knows exactly what you are trying to do."

Notably, Carey swept his way to 36 runs in Australia's first innings of the Nagpur Test. He tried the same thing in the second essay as well. However, it didn't pay off and he was out for 10 runs. He was dismissed by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on both occasions.

Sarbojit Shome @SarbojitShome @mufaddal_vohra More than personnel it is the mindset that is more important. Australia played the first test with their head then using bat. Focussed too much on the pitch factor. Alex Carey had probably decided to play only reverse sweep even before he boarded the flight to India. @mufaddal_vohra More than personnel it is the mindset that is more important. Australia played the first test with their head then using bat. Focussed too much on the pitch factor. Alex Carey had probably decided to play only reverse sweep even before he boarded the flight to India.

Karthik suggested that while Australia lost the first Test to India by an innings and 132 runs, they surely have the firepower to bounce back. He suggested that the visitors must show more determination in the remaining games.

The 37-year-old pointed out how India managed to win the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1 in Australia (2020-21) despite an embarrassing eight-wicket loss in the opening encounter.

"It's a game of skill at the end of the day," he added. "Australia need to back their skills. One bad game doesn't make them a bad team. They are a team that has some world-class players. They just need to dig deep, get that determination and grit, and nail that next time. We remember how India got demolished in the first Test when they toured Australia, literally losing the Test match in one session."

Meanwhile, Australia's batting let them down in Nagpur. They were bowled out for 177 in the first innings, and were bundled out for a paltry score of 91 in their second essay, ultimately suffering a humiliating defeat.

"Outshone Nathan Lyon in many ways" - Dinesh Karthik on Australia's debutant spinner Todd Murphy's bowling exploits

Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon was expected to be their best bet in the Test series opener against India in Nagpur. However, he failed to live up to expectations, finishing with just a solitary wicket to his name.

Dinesh Karthik mentioned that debutant Todd Murphy was way more impressive than Lyon as he outshone the seasoned bowler. The talented youngster was the pick of the Aussie bowlers, picking up seven wickets.

"Todd Murphy, playing his debut Test, outshone Nathan Lyon in many ways," he elaborated. "He picked up the wickets and created opportunities. Players found it hard to play him. Whereas, Nathan Lyon was a touch unlucky as he created a couple of opportunities and you'd want your fielders to hang on to them."

Pat Cummins and Co. will hope to come up with an improved performance in the upcoming second Test of the four-match series. The match is set to be played at the Aruj Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will commence on Friday, February 17.

