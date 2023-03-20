"The only change that I can think of" - Dinesh Karthik wants Washington Sundar to replace Axar Patel in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

Senior keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels that India should consider bringing in Washington Sundar in place of Axar Patel in the final ODI against Australia.

He opined that the Men in Blue can utilize Sundar's overs in the powerplay. Karthik pointed out that being an off-spinner, Washington Sundar could prove to be India's trump card against left-handed opener Travis Head.

The 37-year-old also mentioned that the contest will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which is Sundar's home ground. Here's what Karthik said on India's playing XI for the third ODI:

"I'll be looking at Washington Sundar because he has the potential to bowl to Travis Head. He's got a good matchup and is somebody who enjoys bowling in the powerplay. It's his home ground, and he would have played a lot here.

"The only change that I can think of is whether we should bring in Washington Sundar so that he can bowl in the powerplay because you won't see the kind of movement that we have in these two matches in Chennai. So, Washington Sundar in for Axar Patel."

While Dinesh Karthik suggested that Sundar should be given a go for the crucial tie, former India pacer Zaheer Khan feels otherwise. During the same discussion, he claimed that Rohit Sharma and Co. are unlikely to make any changes to their lineup.

Zaheer highlighted that the home team have already added an extra spinner in the form of Axar Patel, who replaced Shardul Thakur in the second fixture. He emphasized that it was the batting unit that has been a cause of concern, adding:

"It's not about looking at the personnel or changing anything in that team. It's about understanding the conditions and seeing what Chennai brings. You might have that extra spinner, which you already have. I don't think they are going to make any changes to the playing XI. But they certainly need to do things around how to plan the batting innings."

India's batting let them down on Sunday, with wickets falling like nine pins in the second ODI of the three-match series in Visakhapatnam. The Men in Blue were folded for just 117 runs, their lowest-ever ODI score at home against Australia.

The visitors made a mockery of the modest total, chasing it down in 11 overs with 10 wickets to spare, handing India their biggest-ever loss in the format in terms of balls to left.

"Put this aside and move on to the next game" - Dinesh Karthik not too concerned with India's embarrassing defeat

Dinesh Karthik further stated that India should not be worried following their 10-wicket loss to Australia, given that they have been fairly consistent in their performances this year.

He remarked that it was just a one-off game where the side faltered in such a fashion. The seasoned keeper urged the team to move on from the loss and focus on the forthcoming third encounter.

Karthik elaborated:

"Australia were head and shoulders above India today. These kinds of games happen. It's an anomaly, and you need to forget it. Very rarely do these happen. Ideally, if you are playing good cricket, it should happen very rarely. And to be fair, India have had a very dominating start to the year. They have been very consistent. This has been an anomaly of a game, put this aside and move on to the next game."

Notably, India have performed admirably in 50-over cricket lately. Their eight-match winning streak came to an end after they suffered a defeat in the second ODI.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to bounce back in the third contest. With the series at stake, a high-octane clash between the two sides is on the cards. The match will take place on Wednesday, March 22.

