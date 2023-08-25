The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Buttler and Tymal Mills end league stage as toppers- Updated after Match 32

On the 24th day of The Hundred 2023 season, the 32nd match evolved into a fierce showdown between the London Spirit and the Birmingham Phoenix. It was a day of fortune for the Phoenix, who won, but the elimination status remained with both. The match results had a notable impact on player rankings in both the batting and bowling charts.

Birmingham Phoenix, while batting first, portrayed their firepower by gathering a challenging sum of 185/5. Ben Duckett's fine 47 and Jamie Smith's astral 52 were the driving pulls behind their amazing score. Tim Southee, the frontrunner of the Spirit's bowling attack picked three crucial wickets.

When it was London Spirit's turn to chase, their innings took a surprising change. They lost all wickets for a sum of 108. Daryl Mitchell's courageous 57 went in vain as Birmingham Phoenix's bowlers put on a fantastic show. Adam Milne guided the charge with four wickets, while Tanveer Sangha and Liam Livingstone contributed with three and two wickets respectively. Phoenix turned out triumphant by a compelling margin of 77 runs.

The top 3 batting places are intact after match 32

Jos Buttler's place remains unaffected

Despite the match's results, there was no difference in the top three positions in the batting charts. Jos, with his uniform performances, preserved his unaffected lead in The Hundred 2023 batting charts, puffing an outstanding tally of 298 runs from eight games.

In the subsequent position, we have Northern's Harry Brook, who rose the ranks decently after a spectacular century against the Fire, portraying his batting prowess. He now sits comfortably as the second-highest run-scorer in the contest.

In third place, Colin Munro, with 221 runs from seven innings, persists to be a force to reckon with in the Hundred 2023.

Top 3 bowling places unchanged by league stage’s end

Tymal Mills of the Brave maintained the position on top

The top three places in the bowling charts also stayed unchanged. Tymal Mills of the Brave maintained the leading zone with 15 wickets to his name from seven innings. Reece Topley of the Superchargers heeded nearby with 13 wickets from eight innings, showing his consistency in the tournament. On the other hand, Daniel Sams ensured the third position with 12 scalps from seven matches.

While the top positions stayed consistent, the remainder of the bowling rankings saw a shuffle, with bowlers who took four and three wickets making powerful boosts in the charts.