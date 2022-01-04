"The immediate need is for the England Test team to have a reset on how they do things" - Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has called for a mentality overhaul of the Test team following their deflating Ashes series loss. Hussain believes that should begin with selecting their best eleven in all Tests and not prioritising resting players.

England's rest and rotation policy, which began at the start of 2021, has drawn criticism after multiple series loss. Joe Root and co. lost to India in the sub-continent. That was followed by a defeat at home against New Zealand, owing to the controversial rest and rotation strategy.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Hussain suggested an immediate reset of England Test side without compromising the players' well-being and results. The 53-year old wants the team to treat every match as a must-win game and pick the team accordingly. Hussain wrote:

"The immediate need is for the England Test team to have a reset on how they do things. England have had to look after their players in Covid times, both physically and mentally, but for all their good intentions, the extent of their long-term planning and rest-and-rotation policy has cost them Test matches."

"The initial reset has to see them looking down at the pitch ahead of any Test and selecting the best team for that game, as if it were the World Test Championship final. Pick and play as if the score was 2-2. and they have to win to clinch the Ashes."

Hussain knows England have problems to address across departments in Test cricket. Echoing Michael Atherton's comment about the English batting reaching its lowest point, Hussain said:

"It’s unfair to say everything in our game is rubbish. Travelling and playing away is difficult for all countries, with the possible exception of India. But, of course, we do have serious problems, specifically red-ball batting and spinners in red-ball cricket.

"Australia is a hard enough place to go at the best of times without the mistakes Root and Chris Silverwood have made. And I agreed with Mike Atherton when he said he had never seen English First-Class batting at such a low ebb. That is the fundamental issue to be addressed."

England's batting collapses have been a key reason why they are 3-0 down in the ongoing Ashes series. Barring Joe Root, no other English batter has averaged over 40 in the series.

If the same continues, the tourists could suffer the ignominy of a 5-0 series whitewash, their third in 15 years.

"England have some good memories of the SCG" - Nasser Hussain

Hussain spoke about the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG, given the earlier losses and COVID-19 hitting England's camp. The Chennai-born former player reminded England of their convincing win at the venue in 2011, adding:

"It will be extremely difficult at the SCG. They are 3-0 down; their brains will be scrambled, and Covid is all around them. But England fans are desperate to see a win in Australia. England have some good memories of the SCG, and they have to pick the side they think gives them the best chance of providing some more."

The victory in Sydney in 2011 remains England's last Test win in Australia. Since then, they have lost 12 of the next 13 Test matches, drawing the other.

