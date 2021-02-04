"The Indian batsmen should not take James Anderson lightly" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has advised the Indian batsmen against taking James Anderson lightly in the upcoming Test series against England.

James Anderson is coming into the series on the back of a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka. He is also the highest wicket-taking seam bowler in the history of Test cricket, with 606 scalps to his name.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Aakash Chopra talked about the game plan the Indian batsmen can adopt against the wily swing bowler.

While acknowledging that James Anderson may not be as big a threat as he was when England won the Test series in India in 2012, Aakash Chopra warned the Indian batsmen against showing any complacency while facing him.

"The Indian batsmen should not take James Anderson lightly. He may not have the pace and penetration that he used to have in 2012 but he has the ability and the brains to take wickets. The Indian batsmen will have to watch the seam closely and commit themselves on the front foot," said Aakash Chopra.

The reputed commentator highlighted that James Anderson's efficacy has not reduced with age and even named the England pacer as his Test cricketer of the past decade.

"James Anderson is not getting old at all. He is the Anil Kapoor of international cricket. He is about to be forty but he is going on, doesn't get tired. According to me he is the player of the decade, if we talk about 2011-2020. No one has played better cricket than him in Tests. He has taken so many wickets and did so in Sri Lanka as well," the former batsman added.

Aakash Chopra advised the Indian batsmen to step out of the crease so that James Anderson is forced to shorten his length, thereby reducing his efficacy.

"You will have to believe that all balls will be pitched up where you will have to come on the front foot. He will not let the batsmen leave the balls in these conditions and make them play. I will say that you should stand outside the crease when James Anderson bowls so that you force him to bowl short because he does not have the pace to push you back by bowling bouncers," suggested Chopra.

"James Anderson has the rare ability to take the old ball away" - Aakash Chopra

James Anderson is an excellent exponent of reverse swing

Aakash Chopra highlighted James Anderson's ability to bowl outswingers with the reversing ball. Sachin Tendulkar had also termed this skill as one of the main reasons behind the pacer's success in sub-continental conditions.

"When the ball becomes old, he has the rare ability to take the ball away from the batsmen. He doesn't get it in and this thing was said by Sachin Paaji as well. He goes wide of the crease and pushes the ball inwards but it pitches and goes away," said Chopra.

Chopra advised the Indian batsmen to keep this in mind while facing James Anderson with the old ball.

"So you should not just save your legs when playing against him with the old ball. He is not only looking for leg-before but setting you up by bringing the balls in and then bowling the leg-cutter where you will get the outside edge and the keeper stands further up in such situations nowadays. So you will have to be wary of him," observed Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that James Anderson can be at his lethal best in the day-night Test in Ahmedabad.

"In the pink-ball Test you will have to be even more careful against him. You will have to leave grass on the pitch in Ahmedabad and then he has the ability under lights and in the twilight period to get you out. So you will have to keep him quiet," concluded Chopra.

James Anderson has scalped 110 wickets at an impressive average of 25.98 in the 27 Test matches he has played against India. Although the majority of these wickets have come in England, his 26 scalps on Indian soil have also come at a decent average of 33.46.