"The IPL asked that of Virat Kohli and he has answered those questions" - Matthew Hayden on Rishabh Pant's issues against spin ahead of DC-LSG clash

Matthew Hayden has noted that Rishabh Pant needs to improve his game against spin heading into next month's T20 World Cup. He claimed that Virat Kohli, with his terrific performances in IPL 2024, has put similar doubts about him to rest.

Pant will captain the Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2024 league game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 14. The DC skipper was suspended for the franchise's previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for maintaining slow over rates in three earlier matches.

On the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Hayden was asked about the improvements Team India would hope to see in Pant's game against spin in the DC-LSG clash, considering the T20 World Cup is around the corner.

"Rishabh has got to work on scoring angles and scoring zones, and manipulation of strike as well. He tends to be all or nothing against spin. That's the way Rishabh Pant plays against pace as well but with spin, you also have to have the subtleties, the wrists, and the ability to rotate strike, so that if you do get under pressure, you can get off it," he responded.

"So that's one area the Indian side will be really looking to see some improvement. The IPL asked that of Virat Kohli and he has answered those questions. So Rishabh, in that vein, can take on some of the criticisms, some of the numbers that we suggest, and work out a method of how to at least survive a little longer against spin," the former Australia opener added.

Pant was stumped by KL Rahul off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling in the Capitals' away game against LSG. The DC wicketkeeper-batter has been more destructive against pace than spin this season.

"To have no Pant made a huge impact" - Matthew Hayden on Delhi Capitals missing Rishabh Pant against RCB

Axar Patel (right) captained DC against RCB in Rishabh Pant's absence. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Matthew Hayden was also asked about Rishabh Pant's return against the Lucknow Super Giants being welcome news for the Delhi Capitals.

"Absolutely, it was about a par score for RCB. So to have no Pant made a huge impact. However, it's not like they hadn't had a warning either. In fact, most of the franchises have been really late with their overs," he replied.

"So, it's disappointing, but to have Pant back - in form, captain of the side as well. Axar Patel didn't nurse that chair as well as what he would have liked for the Delhi Capitals," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

The Capitals suffered a 47-run defeat while chasing a 188-run target against RCB in Bengaluru two days ago. The loss virtually knocked the IPL 2020 runners-up out of the playoff qualification race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback