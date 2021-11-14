"The journey of New Zealand and Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 is similar to the story of the Turtle and the Rabbit" - Harbhajan Singh 

India's veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has compared the T20 World Cup Final featuring Australia and New Zealand to the tale of the Rabbit and the Tortoise. He feels that if the Australian side look to act as clever as the hare, the Kiwis will outwit them in the summit clash. He predicted that the Aussies could lose wickets in trying to score runs at a frantic pace. On the other hand, New Zealand are very calculative in their approach, and the same could prove to be the deciding factor, according to Singh.

The seasoned campaigner also claimed that the Blackcaps have an edge over their opposition because of their mindset. Meanwhile, he admitted that Aaron Finch and co. are a formidable side, but the result will depend on how they perform on the given day.

Here's what he said:

"The journey of New Zealand and Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 is similar to the story of the Turtle and Rabbit. If Australia look to act as clever as the rabbit and go for an attacking approach, then there are chances that they could lose some early wickets. New Zealand are known to play calculative cricket and they know which bowlers to target."

Speaking about Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch's captaincy, Singh pointed out that while the Blackcaps lack a superstar in their line-up. However, their inspiring team work makes them a force to be reckoned with.

ICC @ICC



Who will win the 2021 ICC Men's 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 ⏰Who will win the 2021 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 ⏰Who will win the 2021 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup? https://t.co/28CWAs3gFj

He reckoned that Williamson is the backbone of the New Zealand team. His superlative performances, both as a batter and a leader, put him ahead of his counterpart Aaron Finch. He said:

"I would give Kane the edge because there are no superstars in the team. They follow their process in the very simplest manner, which is why they have been so consistent and successful. He is the backbone of this team and the temperament he has keeps him ahead of Finch."

"It is going to be a batting wicket" - Harbhajan Singh

Singh, in the video, suggested that the strip at the Dubai International Stadium is likely to favor the batters. He feels that it remains to be seen how much dew will be there on Sunday, but it should not be considered an important factor over batting and bowling.

He added that it will become essential for the sides to handle the pressure well in the all-important summit clash. He opined that it is going to be a battle of the nerves and the team which will handle such situations better, will be crowned as the champions. He said:

"It remains to be seen how much dew will be there. But the dew factor should not be given more importance over batting and bowling. It can be an excuse if you lose, but the final is all about handling the pressure. The team who can control their nerves better will come out on top,"

The Trans-Tasman rivals will lock horns in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, November 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Watch Harbhajan Singh's full video here:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who according to you will clinch the T20 World Cup 2021 trophy? Australia New Zealand 0 votes so far