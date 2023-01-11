"The last two years have been quite tough" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach opens up on the Indian's batter return to form

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma recently spoke about how the former India captain went through a torrid time with the bat during his prolonged lean patch.

Sharma expressed delight at Kohli's return to form, pointing out how the batter successfully managed to turn things around after a difficult period of two years. He lauded his ward for his batting exploits in the ODI series opener against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 10.

The veteran coach emphasized that Kohli's form is going to be essential for the Men in Blue on the road to this year's 50-over World Cup.

Speaking to India News Sports, Sharma said:

"The last two years have been quite tough for Virat Kohli. There were a lot of expectations from him, as he has a remarkable conversion rate. The century drought has thankfully ended, and it was wonderful to see him dominate the Sri Lankan bowlers. I hope he continues his impressive form until the World Cup."

Notably, Kohli emerged as the top performer with the bat for India in the first ODI of their three-match series against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter smashed his 45th century in the format, mustering 113 runs off 87 balls.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli has now equalled batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting 20 ODI centuries on home soil.

"Started the new year on a fantastic note" - Rajkumar Sharma on Virat Kohli's 113-run knock

Rajkumar Sharma also pointed out how Virat Kohli has performed consistently since last year's Asia Cup in the UAE. He noted that the player did an incredible job with the bat at the crucial T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as well.

The 57-year-old was impressed with how Kohli kicked off the New Year with a bang, dominating the Sri Lankan bowlers during his stunning knock in Guwahati.

On this, Sharma said:

"Virat Kohli has shown great form since last year's Asia Cup. He played exceptionally well at the T20 World Cup and has continued his stellar form. He played a brilliant knock and has started the new year on a fantastic note."

Rohit Sharma and Co. have taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka. The second match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

