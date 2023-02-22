"The problem is that we will have to face Australia" - Aakash Chopra on India making it to the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-finals

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has praised Team India for qualifying for the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. However, he acknowledged that the Women in Blue have a tough game ahead against Australia in the last-four stage.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. defeated Ireland by five runs via the DLS method in Gqeberha on Monday (February 20) to book their spot in the semi-finals. They will face the formidable Australian side in the first semi-final in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was delighted with India's progression to the knockout stage. However, he added that the finalists from the previous edition of the tournament have an arduous task ahead, stating:

"Our girls have reached the semi-finals. The problem is that we will have to face Australia. That job will not be easy, we know that. How we will cross that hurdle, we will discuss later but for now, we have reached the semi-finals, which is praiseworthy."

India finished second in Group 2 and will consequently lock horns with Meg Lanning's side, who topped Group 1. England, who finished atop Group 2, will face Group 1 runners-up South Africa in the other semi-final a day later at the same venue.

"It was an extremely chancy knock" - Aakash Chopra on Smriti Mandhana's innings against Ireland

Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat in India's win against Ireland. [P/C: ICC]

Aakash Chopra highlighted how Smriti Mandhana's fortuitous knock helped India beat Ireland to qualify for the semi-finals, observing:

"Our match was against Ireland in which Smriti Mandhana played an 87-run knock. We decided to bat after winning the toss. It was an extremely chancy knock because she was dropped four times, no one was catching the ball."

However, Chopra also praised the Indian vice-captain for making the opponents pay for their lost opportunities and helping her team register a narrow win, elaborating:

"After that, we got the advantage of the DLS method, won the match by five runs and booked our place in the semi-finals.

"Smriti Mandhana has struck the most sixes in this tournament. Smriti Mandhana also got her highest T20I score in this game. So well done Smriti Mandhana, we are very, very happy for you."

Mandhana smashed 87 runs off 56 deliveries, a knock studded with nine fours and three sixes. She went almost at a run-a-ball in the first half of her innings before pressing the accelerator pedal in the final few overs.

However, no other Indian batter crossed 25 in their match against Ireland.

