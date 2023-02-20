"The only thing they practiced was getting out" - Harbhajan Singh on Australia's meek performance with the bat in 2nd Test vs India

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Australia's negative outlook was a big factor in their failure in the first two Tests of the ongoing series against India.

He opined that Australia have come to India ill-prepared, suggesting that they only practiced different ways of throwing their wickets away. Harbhajan emphasized that the Aussies had already lost even before the first ball of the series was bowled because of all the confusion that the visitors have created for themselves.

Speaking to Sports Tak, he said:

"Australia practiced against Ravichandran Ashwin's duplicate, but I feel the Australian team itself is a duplicate one. Their mindset is such that they are only focusing on negative things. They created so much confusion that they lost the game even before the first ball was bowled.

"It doesn't seem like they have done any preparation for this tour. Looking at their performance, I think the only thing they practiced was getting out."

Notably, the Australian batters have struggled to get going against the Indian spinners so far in the series. While they posted a decent total of 263 in their first innings during the second Test in Delhi, they were bundled out for 113 runs in the second essay.

Harbhajan acknowledged that batting on Indian pitches is not an easy task. He, however, pointed out that Pat Cummins and Co. haven't even tried to give the opposition a tough fight. He also claimed that Allan Border would be unimpressed with how Australia have gone about in the latest edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"We know that these are tough pitches to bat on as Australia are used to playing in different conditions," he added. "But at least they should fight or show some intent. Even Allan Border will be disappointed to see this performance."

India completed a comprehensive six-wicket victory in Delhi to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. With the victory, they have also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth straight time,

"Even if it was a 10-match series, India would beat Australia 10-0" - Harbhajan Singh

Predicting the result of the four-match series, Harbhajan Singh seemed confident about India completing a 4-0 whitewash over Australia. He remarked that the visiting team would still have failed to win a single game even if it was a 10-match series.

The 42-year-old pointed out how the visitors have looked like a pale version of themselves in the series. He mentioned that the side's batters are starting to panic from the dressing room itself.

"I have absolutely no doubt that India will win 4-0. Even if it was a 10-match series, India would beat Australia 10-0 because this Australian team doesn't have any firepower. If there is something on the pitch, they throw their wickets from the dressing room itself," Harbhajan elaborated.

The Pat Cummins-led side have a chance of salvaging some pride by coming up with an improved performance in the remaining two matches. The third Test is set to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, beginning on Wednesday, March 1.

