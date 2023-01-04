"The turning point of the match" - Saba Karim on Deepak Hooda's back-to-back sixes off Maheesh Theekshana in 1st T20I

Saba Karim believes Deepak Hooda changing gears at the right time was the turning point in the T20I series opener between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 3.

The former cricketer pointed out how Hooda smoked two sixes back-to-back off Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana in the 17th over of the Indian innings. He suggested that while the visitors had the upper hand until that over, the momentum shifted in the Men in Blue's favour thanks to the swashbuckler's power hitting.

Karim made these remarks while speaking to India News Sports following the game. He said:

"That over where Deepak Hooda hit Maheesh Theekshana for two sixes was the turning point of the match. The Sri Lankan bowlers were at the top prior to that over. It was a very crucial over. Once he hit those two sixes, things changed."

Hooda emerged as the top performer with the bat for Hardik Pandya and Co. in the first T20I. The right-handed batter dazzled viewers by slamming four glorious sixes and a four during his unconquered 41-run knock off just 23 balls.

Notably, Hooda stitched together a brilliant unbeaten partnership of 68 runs with Axar Patel for the sixth wicket, helping India post a fighting total of 162.

"Needs to be given more opportunities" - Saba Karim on Deepak Hooda's role

Saba Karim further stated that the Indian team management wants Deepak Hooda to play the finisher's role in white-ball cricket.

He, however, mentioned that it is important to give Hooda a consistent run at the position. Karim emphasized that the batter might fail at times in the role, but the selectors should back him as he can prove to be a valuable asset with his all-round abilities.

The former keeper-batter stated:

"I think the team management is trying to give him the finisher's role. But he needs to be given more opportunities, as this is a position where he might fail at times. But it is important to back him. He can also contribute with the ball.

"He can be a great asset to the Indian team, given that the team management and selectors show trust in him. He will have to score runs against top-quality bowling attacks. He will surely be able to make a mark if he gets consistent opportunities."

Hooda was in stellar form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Playing red-ball domestic tournament after nearly three years, he mustered 382 runs in three innings for Rajasthan.

