"There was no apology from the ICC" - Reece Topley recalls injury suffered ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 after stepping on boundary markers

England seamer Reece Topley has criticised the International Cricket Council for not acknowledging their mistake regarding his ankle injury suffered ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The left-arm seamer highlighted that it was a safety issue and that the apex body ought to have apologised for that.

The ankle injury occurred during the warm-up fixture against Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane as the 29-year-old stepped on one of the triangular body markers while fielding.

The injury eventually ruled him out of the T20 World Cup and underwent surgery for the same, with Tymal Mills replacing Topley in the squad.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the Suffolk-born cricketer refused to dismiss it as a freak incident and feels boundary markers at shin heights can be hazardous for fielders.

"There was no apology from the ICC. I don’t think I was the only player to be injured by one of those sponge boundary markers, so hopefully they have been looked into. If not they should be. It wasn’t a freak incident.

"It was a health and safety issue. People say they love seeing amazing boundary stops but when these markers are halfway up your shin, it makes them harder and nullifies the point of making them soft because they crumble."

The left-arm seamer was in promising nick ahead of the showpiece event, claiming 17 wickets in 16 T20Is in 2022 at 28 apiece alongside an economy rate of 7.80. When it comes to the shortest format, Topley is one of the finest exponents of the new ball.

"Hopefully, I’ll play a bigger part in this one" - Reece Topley on 2023 World Cup

Reece Topley celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

Topley admitted that he still has bad memories of watching England play in the T20 World Cup from his home but is determined to help them retain the 50-over trophy.

The wily seamer added:

"I actually wish I hadn’t stayed and watched that first game and had gone home straight away instead, because it was tough. Thinking about it now does bring back memories of eventually travelling home on my own with my leg in a plastic boot.

"I have moved on from it, and there’s another World Cup to prepare for, and, hopefully, I’ll play a bigger part in this one. It would be huge to be a World Cup winner."

England will start their title defence against New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad.