T20 World Cup 2021: "There was a real air of arrogance around the scheduling" - Simon Doull on Team India's match schedule 

Former New Zealand cricketer and notable broadcaster Simon Doull talked about Team India's match schedule. He believes it was kept in lieu of holidays in the country and had an air of arrogance behind it as well.

The Men In Blue began their campaign with a contest against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24th. But then proceeded to play their next match, a week later against New Zealand.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India knocked out of the group stage in the T20 World Cup 2021, end of Kohli Era in the T20 format as a captain. India knocked out of the group stage in the T20 World Cup 2021, end of Kohli Era in the T20 format as a captain.

Doull noted that the scheduling was right to keep Pakistan as India's first opponent in the tournament. However, he felt that New Zealand should have been their last opponent instead of Namibia. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Doull said:

"I don't know how to put this kindly, but There was a real air of arrogance around the scheduling and that is what the broadcasters wanted with involvement from the ICC as they wanted India's fixtures around the holidays around Diwali and all that so they wanted those games at peak times.

'Pakistan should have been the first game, but the game against New Zealand should have been the final contest. It should have been India against New Zealand for a place in the semi-final at the end."

Team India captain Virat Kohli had also spoken up against the week-long break given to them prior to the clash against a potent New Zealand team.

India would have hoped the final three games had been the ones they began with: Dinesh Karthik

Team India racked up three dominant wins to close out the tournament. They beat Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia comprehensively. But their fate was sealed even before they stepped out to face Namibia in their final group stage encounter.

Dinesh Karthik felt that India would have wished for an inverted schedule. It would have put them against weaker members of the group first before facing heavyweights. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

"Everyone expected the contest against Pakistan a walk in the park considering the talent we have. It's a learning curve as well. Can give many reasons, but at the end of the day, India knows they did not play their best cricket.

'They would have hoped had the final three games been the ones they began with, they could have taken the confidence for the tough games. But, that is the beauty of a tournament like a World Cup, can't pick and choose here."

Team India finished third in their group with three wins to their name and two points below New Zealand. The Kiwis qualified as the second member from the group into the semi-finals.

