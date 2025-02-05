"There is no explanation" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah potentially missing all IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the absence of Jasprit Bumrah's name in the Men in Blue's revised squad for the upcoming ODI series against England is bigger news than Varun Chakaravarthy's addition. He pointed out that no explanation has been given for the premier pacer's name being omitted.

India and England will square off in a three-match ODI series, with the first game scheduled in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Bumrah was included for the final ODI in the original Indian squad, but his name wasn't mentioned in the updated team shared on Tuesday, February 4.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener wondered why there was no communication about Bumrah's name being omitted.

"When the press release came for the rejig in the Indian team, Varun Chakaravarthy had been added. The news is not about the addition but whose name is not there. The discussion is more about someone's absence than someone else's presence," he said (1:15).

"Jasprit Bumrah's name was there when the Champions Trophy squad was announced and it was also said that he would be available for the third match when the ODI team was announced. However, if you see the squad that has been announced now, Bumrah's name has been omitted. There is no explanation. There is no communication as to why Bumrah's name is not there," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that India can make changes to their Champions Trophy 2025 squad without seeking any permissions until February 11 and with permissions after that. However, he noted that Jasprit Bumrah, who was picked in the original squad, was supposed to play the last ODI against England on February 12 to prove his fitness.

"I am a little worried" - Aakash Chopra questions whether Jasprit Bumrah can be picked in India's final Champions Trophy squad

Jasprit Bumrah was one of India's star performers in the 2023 ODI World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra questioned whether Jasprit Bumrah should be picked in India's Champions Trophy squad if he doesn't play the final ODI against England.

"If Bumrah doesn't play on the 12th and you reach the Champions Trophy, will you keep him in the team? I am a little worried. This is the Champions Trophy, it's an ICC event. You cannot have a separate 15 for the first match and the Pakistan game, and remove someone and bring in Bumrah for the New Zealand match. You cannot do that arbitrarily," he said (3:35).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that only fully fit players should be picked for the Champions Trophy.

"When someone gets injured, you have to take permission from a committee to replace him mid-tournament. You cannot do random things. In the 15, you pick players who are absolutely 100 percent fit, and you don't keep subject-to-fitness players, and that worries me a little," Chopra observed.

While acknowledging that he awaits clarification on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the final ODI against England, Aakash Chopra questioned why Mohammed Siraj has not been included in the team.

He highlighted the concerns in India's seam-bowling department, with Harshit Rana yet to make his ODI debut, Mohammed Shami making a comeback, and Arshdeep Singh having played just eight ODIs.

