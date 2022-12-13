"There were so many messages that it took more than 10 days for me to respond" - Shreyas Iyer recalls his Test debut

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer had a dream start to his Test career as he slammed a stunning century against New Zealand in Kanpur in November 2021.

Speaking about the special occasion, Iyer mentioned that it was a moment that he could not describe in words. He disclosed that he had a conversation regarding the same with Shubman Gill a day before he crossed the 100-run mark.

The dynamic batter stated that his phone was flooded with messages following his maiden Test ton, and added that it took him over 10 days to respond to all the texts. Iyer made these remarks during his appearance on Mashable India's The Bombay Journey show. He said:

"I was talking to Shubman Gill and he was telling me about the things that would happen if I went on to score a century. It was one of the best feelings, and it's hard to express in words. Getting my Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar sir was like a fairytale for me. There were so many messages that it took more than 10 days for me to respond."

The 28-year-old went on to say that he did not expect a call-up to the Test team, given that he performed underwhelmingly in the T20I series against New Zealand. He added that once he was added to the team, he made sure to enter the field with a positive mindset. He disclosed:

"I suddenly got a call saying that I was there in the team. I did not perform well in the T20I series against New Zealand, as I only got to bat in the last two or three overs. I wasn't expecting to get picked for the red-ball team at the time. I was prepared in my mind that whatever happens, I am going to take it like a boss."

Notably, Iyer has performed admirably so far in his Test career, amassing 422 runs in just five matches and averaging 46.9 in the format. Furthermore, he has one century and three half-centuries to his name.

"I love to analyze the bowlers and play their actions in my head" - Shreyas Iyer shares his pre-match ritual

Shreyas Iyer further added that a day before the game, he prefers to visualize match scenarios to get ready for the contest. He stated that he thinks about everything, from walking in to bat, to the bowling actions of the opposition bowlers.

The talented batter, however, claimed that he does not have any superstitions. He revealed that apart from his bat, he doesn't believe in using the same gear repeatedly just because he has done well once with it.

He added:

"I love to do visualizations the day before the game. I love to analyze the bowlers and play their actions in my head. I visualize everything. I am always optimistic when it comes to getting the best out of myself.

"I don't have any superstitions. If I have scored runs after wearing a particular pair of socks, I will try to do the opposite next time. However, it's not the same when it comes to the bat. A bat is like a sword, and I even interact with it at times."

Iyer will next be seen in action when India take on Bangladesh in the Test series opener at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The much-awaited match is set to begin on Wednesday, December 14.

