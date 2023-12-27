"There is not too much you can do" - Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 1 of IND vs SA 1st Test

Dinesh Karthik spoke about how Team India's star batter Virat Kohli was undone by a peach of a delivery from South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on Day 1 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The veteran keeper-batter mentioned that Kohli played exceptionally well during his stay at the crease. Karthik suggested that it took a spectacular delivery from Rabada to dismiss the seasoned campaigner.

Sharing his take on the battle between Kohli and Rabada in the Test series opener, Karthik told Cricbuzz:

"Centurion has been a very happy hunting ground for Kagiso Rabada. The same way, Virat Kohli has some success on Centurion as well and has got a hundred there. So, when the best is up against the best, you got to see what the challenge is all about. It is just not a battle of technique, but the mental battle is as tough as anything else."

"Virat Kohli batted really well, weathered the first spell, and when he did come back for his second spell, he did everything he could till he got that nasty one. It was angled in, pitched, and went out. As a batter, all you can do is just play the line, which is what Virat Kohli did, and it ends up taking your edge. There is not too much you can do." he added.

Kohli walked out to bat when India were 23/2 in 9.4 overs. The former captain scored 38 runs off 64 deliveries and formed a crucial 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer to steady the ship for the visitors.

"I do not think we can really fault him" - Dinesh Karthik on Rohit Sharma losing his wicket while playing the pull shot

Skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for five runs while trying to play a pull shot off Kagiso Rabada's bowling.

Karthik highlighted how the shot has been an integral part of the senior batter's game and that he should not be blamed for getting out in this fashion.

"You cannot say unlucky, but he is always going to live by the sword and die by the sword when it comes to the pull shot. Today was one that did not go past the rope. We have seen it plenty of times in the last few months where it has gone way beyond the boundary line and has given us a lot of joy. I do not think we can really fault him; it is something that comes to him very instinctively," he said.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals on Day 1. KL Rahul was the lone warrior for the visitors, remaining unbeaten on 70. The Men in Bue finished the day at 208/8.

