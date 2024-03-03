“There is only one MS Dhoni” - Sunil Gavaskar clarifies his comment on Dhruv Jurel

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has issued a clarification on a remark he made, comparing MS Dhoni and Dhruv Jurel during the India-England Ranchi Test. In his latest statement, Gavaskar has said that there can only be one Dhoni.

Jurel was Player of the Match for his scores of 90 & 39* in the fourth Test against England in Ranchi as India won the match by five wickets to clinch the series 3-1 with a game to go. Gavaskar was highly impressed by the composure shown under pressure by the young keeper-batter playing in only his second Test.

During the first innings of the Ranchi Test, when Jurel was rescuing India from a tricky situation, Gavaskar commented that the Uttar Pradesh keeper is ‘another MS Dhoni in the making'.

Clarifying the same, the India batting great said that while there cannot be another Dhoni, Jurel could have a bright future in the game.

"No one can become MS Dhoni. There is only one MS Dhoni. But if Jurel can manage to do even some portion of the things Dhoni did then it would be great for Indian cricket," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak, while praising the young stumper.

Gavaskar also opined that Jurel's performance in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) will go a long way in determining whether he finds a place in the Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"If he gets a chance then he will bat at No.5 or 6 only, as a finisher. We've seen how Dhoni did coming in to bat that number in the last 4-5 overs of the innings. The same will be expected from him," Gavaskar elaborated.

Expand Tweet

Jurel, 23, represents Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL. In 13 matches in the 2023 season, he scored 152 runs at a strike rate of 172.73, with a best of 34*.

“Dhruv Jurel certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS reached” - Anil Kumble

Meanwhile, legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble reckons that Jurel can reach the levels of success achieved by Dhoni during his illustrious international career.

Speaking to Jio Cinema recently, he praised the youngster and said:

"Dhruv Jurel certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS (Dhoni) reached in his career. He's not just shown the temperament of his technique to defence but even when he's attacking. Even in that first innings, he was very assured, he went after and then hit those big sixes.”

Expand Tweet

After India had slipped to 120/5 in their chase of 192 in Ranchi, Jurel added 72* with Shubman Gill (52*) to guide the hosts to a series-clinching win over England.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App