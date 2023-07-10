"There are positions for both of them" - Damien Fleming wants Australia to play Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh in Manchester

Former Australian seamer Damien Fleming reckons the tourists can accommodate both Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. While Fleming thinks Australia might have to squeeze someone at the top, he reckons David Warner should retain his spot.

With Green picking up a hamstring strain before Headingley, Australia went in with Marsh. The West Australian repaid their faith with a run-a-ball 118 in the first innings and a few critical wickets to keep his side in the contest.

Speaking to SEN Breakfast, the 53-year-old reckons both Green and Marsh can play to balance the side and that his two-Test buffer theory should give David Warner another go.

"The team balance will be the question going in. I still think there are positions for both of them now, but that means that there's going to have to be a squeeze up the top. David Warner failed to Broad twice this Test match, but he had a brilliant Lord’s Test match, he batted really well. He was a significant contributor to us winning that, and I tend to give older players at least a two-Test buffer, so I was always going to give him another Test."

Warner was indeed instrumental in Australia's victory at Lord's, scoring 66 and 25 in the two innings he batted. However, the left-hander fell for single-figure scores at Headingley as former players put him on notice.

"I would have bowled him earlier today" - Damien Fleming on Todd Murphy

Todd Murphy. (Image Credits: Getty)

While the West Australian believes off-spinner Todd Murphy was underbowled at Headingley, he believes Australia can leave him out to play only all-rounders in Manchester. Fleming added:

"Young Todd Murphy wasn't a factor and really a pitch, and then the match situation didn't dictate him bowling too much, although I would have bowled him earlier today to get him into the game and see what happened. But if it's going to be a bowl of fast bowling, friendly pitch, you know, we could go in without a spinner and play the two all-rounders."

Australia secured a convincing win the last time in an Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

