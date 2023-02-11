"There was a question if there could be a place for Kuldeep Yadav" - Aakash Chopra lauds Axar Patel's knock

Aakash Chopra reckons Axar Patel's half-century might have put to rest the question of whether Kuldeep Yadav can be accommodated in India's playing XI in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Axar played a 84-run knock as India posted a 400-run total in their first innings of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on Saturday (February 11). The hosts then bowled out Pat Cummins and Co. for 91 in their second innings to register an emphatic innings and 132-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that Kuldeep is an enticing option for India, explaining:

"Axar Patel scored runs and he has given birth to another interesting situation. There was a question if there could be a place for Kuldeep Yadav because he is a very tempting option, he gets the ball to spin, he is a leg-spinner."

The former Indian opener pointed out that Axar's knock might ensure that the Uttar Pradesh wrist-spinner does not get a chance in the second Test as well, observing:

"If the Australian team are kneeling against finger spinners, the wrist-spinners would cause devastation. But Axar has not let that happen. He didn't get much chance to pick up wickets but how well he batted. He is also a proper batter. He batted very well."

Swamp @sirswampthing

84 - Axar Patel (1 inns)

70 - Ravindra Jadeja (1)

67 - AUSTRALIA (10)



Chopra added that Axar was unfortunate to miss out on a century. He reckons the Gujarat all-rounder might have reached the three-figure mark had Ravichandran Ashwin not gone in as a nightwatchman earlier in the Indian innings.

"You should have bowled some fast bowling" - Aakash Chopra feels Pat Cummins and Scott Boland did not bowl enough

Pat Cummins picked up two wickets in India's innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra believes Australia should have bowled more overs of seam against Axar and Ravindra Jadeja, reasoning:

"You (Australia) should have picked up wickets at the start. But to do that, I feel you should have bowled some fast bowling because the Indian batters are playing spin well, especially Jadeja and Axar were not finding it difficult, whether you bowled Todd Murphy on Nathan Lyon."

The reputed commentator feels Scott Boland and Pat Cummins should have bowled more overs, elaborating:

"Scott Boland, who bowled very well, bowled only 17 overs. Pat Cummins, who bowled decently and picked up two wickets as well, bowled only 20 overs. If you have fielded for 140 overs, in which only four bowlers are playing, I personally feel they could have bowled a few more overs, especially when Axar came to bat."

Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy bowled 49 and 47 overs respectively. While the veteran off-spinner managed just one wicket, the debutant starred with figures of 7/124.

