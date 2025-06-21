"There's a difference between sexy and silly" - Dinesh Karthik's massive remark on Indian star before Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said that there was a difference between looking sexy and silly, while describing Rishabh Pant's batting in the ongoing England versus India first Test match at Leeds. The 27-year-old, who was unbeaten on 65 at the end of Day 1, played some audacious strokes during his innings thereby entertaining everyone present at the venue.
The former gloveman admitted that the Indian team must get used to Pant's unique style of batting, which could win them matches from impossible situations.
"Outrageous. There's a difference between sexy and silly, I keep saying this. He's got to look sexy if it comes off and silly if it doesn't. But I believe the Indian dressing room should be aware that this is how Rishabh Pant plays."
"There is going to be many good days, but there'll be some bad ones as well, thinking 'what did he do?'. But that's okay, that's the man, he's going to win games for you from moments that you think, 'wow, is it even possible?' That's going to be the speciality. He is so good to watch, he just changes the rules a bit," Karthik told Sky Sports before the start of play on Day on Saturday, June 21.
Pant walked out to bat following the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal for 101 on Friday. He got off the mark by running down the pitch and smashing Ben Stokes over his head for a four. It left the England captain in splits.
Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant aim to pile on the runs on Day 2 at Leeds
The newly appointed captain and vice-captain pairing of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant had put on 138 runs for the fourth wicket at the close of play on Day One. The former became the fifth Indian player to score a hundred on captaincy debut as he made full use of some mediocre bowling and a flat pitch to begin his captaincy tenure on a high.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the other star on the opening day as he made a century on his first-ever innings on English soil. At the time of writing, India were 380/3 in 92 overs.
