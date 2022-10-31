"There's no harm in it" - Dodda Ganesh on giving KL Rahul a break in the T20 World Cup 2022

Former Indian pacer Dodda Ganesh feels that KL Rahul could do with a break in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Indian vice-captain has struggled to hit form at the top of the order, raising concerns over his spot in the side.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the former Karnataka seamer reckoned that there was no harm in giving Rahul a break given how out of sorts he has looked. He also stated that persisting with a batter in poor form would only do his confidence more harm.

Here's what Ganesh tweeted earlier today (October 31), a day after India went down against South Africa in the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup:

"When a player is completely out of sorts it’s better to give him a break. There’s no harm in it. Many great batsmen have gone through it. But the more you persist with the batsman in poor form the chances of him losing his confidence is more. Need to handle this well #KLRahul"

KL Rahul has tallied just 22 runs in thre outings at the T20 World Cup 2022

With scores of four, nine and nine, Rahul is yet to play a substantial knock at the T20 World Cup. Besides the lack of runs, he has looked tentative in the middle against the moving ball, struggling to put Shaheen Shah Afridi away against Pakistan while playing out a maiden over off Wayne Parnell versus South Africa.

Rohit Sharma and Co. suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of the Proteas at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 30. Batting first, only Suryakumar Yadav could get going with a 40-ball 68 as the Men in Blue registered 133/9. While South Africa huffed and puffed in their chase, half-centuries from Aiden Markram and David Miller took them home.

India next play Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2. The Men in Blue are currently placed second in Group 2 of the Super 12 with four points from three games.

Should India back KL Rahul in the XI for the remainder of the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments below!

