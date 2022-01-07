“There’s so much culture in India you need to embrace” - David Warner

Australian cricketer David Warner has expressed his love and admiration for India. The southpaw is a fan-favourite in the country and has immersed himself in Indian culture over the years.

Warner has represented the Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Prior to plying his trade in the competition, the 35-year-old competed in the now-defunct Champions League Twenty 20.

Warner represented New South Wales during his first major trip to India. Since then, he has found himself intertwined with the contagious subcontinent culture over the course of the last few years. Warner has now spoken about how India's diversity won him over.

Speaking on Backstage with Boria, Warner said:

"One thing for me that really says a lot, is that wherever you are in the world, you have to embrace the culture you're walking into. It's their country. If I'm an Australian walking into India, you celebrate everything that I celebrate. You have more public holidays than anywhere."

The Aussie added:

"There's a lot of spiritual stuff, there's different religions there. There's like 27-28 different dialects. There's so much culture in India you have to embrace. Same as Australia, when we come to Australia, I want to cook people a nice barbeque."

Warner looks set to be part of the Indian Premier League on the back of being crowned the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup. The explosive left-handed batter will have a whole new demographic to conquer after not being retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2022.

"I feel I have to embrace Indian culture because I want to" - David Warner

David Warner's social media handles are a testament to his feelings towards India. He has also recently spoken about his desire to win a Test series in India. The Australian team are slated to tour later this year for the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

He elaborated on the finer things he loves about the nation. Terming India as a place that must be visited at all costs, Warner continued:

"I've been so welcomed into the country that I have to, I feel I have to embrace it because I want to. I want to see how you all in India live. I want to eat the food, everyone talks about how good the curries are, it's amazing. Spicy, but amazing."

He concluded:

"Different places, Kolkata is different from Delhi. Delhi is different from Mumbai. Then you go to Hyderabad, then you go to Vizag, they're all so different. You have to embrace the culture, and I love it. I absolutely love it, it's a place I will visit the rest of my life. This is a place you must visit."

Also Read Article Continues below

The veteran batter has thrived in India when it comes to white-ball cricket. He will hope to continue his fine run of form for the tour later this year, which could be his last visit in national colors.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra