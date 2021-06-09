"There's no one more passionate about the game than Sourav Ganguly" - Cricket Australia's Nick Hockley

Cricket Australia's new CEO Nick Hockley was lavish in his praise of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday. Hockley said there is no one more caring or 'passionate' about the game than the former Indian captain.

Both Nick Hockley and Sourav Ganguly have been in close contact over the past year. During this period, the relationship between the two boards has gone through a few tumultuous phases - like the Brisbane Test saga - and some moments of commendable cooperation - like the safe return of the Australian players after the IPL was suspended.

However, Nick Hockley said he has found Ganguly and his team to be 'very relatable and human'. Citing the upcoming historic Test between the Indian and Australian women's teams, he asserted that the two governing bodies are on the same page concerning the future of the game.

Speaking to the Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel, Nick Hockley said:

"He's just really great. He's a good, down-to-earth guy. I'll tell you what, there's no one that's more passionate about the game. And he's just been an absolute pleasure to deal with. We have been dealing with him recently because we have the Indian women's team coming out here for a Test match."

Nick Hockley added:

"I know they are really excited about it, it's a big moment for them. I have found them to be very relatable, very human. We have all worked together in a way where everyone understands that we've got to keep cricket going."

Nick Hockley replaced Kevin Roberts as CA's CEO last year. He held the post in an interim capacity before being permanently appointed last week. Hockley has so far steered CA through battles with broadcasters and funding issues with states to deliver a full professional summer.

Nick Hockley explains his relationship with the BCCI

Nick Hockley

There has been a fast-growing perception of the BCCI as the unchallenged commanding force in the cricketing world. However, Nick Hockley gave no such indication in his comments and insisted that the BCCI has been 'just brilliant' to deal with. Speaking about the same, Hockley said:

"My relationship with the BCCI, I think, has been unique to COVID. Normally, there might be a week or two goes by with an exchange of correspondence. We have literally been on Zoom three times a day for twelve months and now it all happens on WhatsApp. We all had to work so much closer together that we all got to know each other very well."

Nick Hockley also talked about how the BCCI have operated during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Speaking about India's tour Down Under and the IPL being suspended, he said:

"Tell you what, I really feel for them at the moment, my goodness, with the postponement of the IPL. I mean everyone we speak to has lost friends or family. It's pretty devastating what's going on over there and we are just thinking about all our mates over there."

Nick Hockley added:

"I have to say, they have just been brilliant. They came over here, they quarantined, they were brilliant in the way they got all our players back from the IPL. They just have been brilliant to deal with."

The next challenge for Nick Hockley will be the return of Australian players to IPL 2021 when the tournament resumes in September. According to the CEO, discussions are going on about the matter.

