IPL 2021: Grateful to BCCI for sending Australian players home quickly and safely, says CA chief

Cricket Australia's (CA) interim CEO Nick Hockley has thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for ensuring the safe return of Australian players and staff members from Maldives.

38 members of the Australian contingent flew to Maldives after IPL 2021 was suspended earlier this month. The contingent, including Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Ricky Ponting, touched down in Sydney on Monday morning.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey is expected to reach Australia on a separate flight. He tested negative last week after initially testing positive for COVID-19.

After the Australian players reached the country safely, the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Hockley as saying:

"We're delighted. We're really grateful to the BCCI for getting them home quickly and safely. I haven't spoken to them since they've landed, but obviously we've been in text exchange and I'm sure they'll be very relieved and very appreciative to be home."

The entire Australian contingent will now have to undergo the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine. The return of Australian members, after IPL 2021 was suspended, got delayed owing to the ban on Indian travelers.

With normal Australian citizens stranded in India finding it tough to get back from home, some criticism has emerged over Australian players’ swift return. Hockley, however, clarified that CA did not seek any special treatment for the cricketers.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also claimed that the players and officials were not given any special treatment.

Cricket Australia chief hopeful of good series against West Indies

On Monday, Australia have announced an extended 23-man squad for the limited-overs tour of the West Indies. The Aaron Finch-led outfit will play five T20Is in St Lucia and three ODIs in Barbados.

Speaking about the West Indies series, Hockley said:

"We plan each tour as we go. We've got a bit of time now before West Indies. International cricket will need to support each other, we've seen last summer, with India coming here, what a great series that was, and we're committed to supporting other cricketing nations around the world."

Australia have announced their 23-man preliminary squad for the white-ball tour of West Indies 🤩🇦🇺



The first Australia-West Indies T20I will be held on July 10. The tour will end with the third ODI on July 25.