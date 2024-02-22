"There will be pace in the surface"- Brad Hogg on Yashasvi Jaiswal's biggest challenge for India in Tests

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes that young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will be tested in overseas Tests where the ball moves around and with extra bounce on offer.

Jaiswal has been sensational in the ongoing Test series against England, playing an attacking brand of cricket right from the get-go. However, Hogg feels the youngster will need to adapt his game to be successful in overseas conditions.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Brad Hogg had to say about Yashasvi Jaiswal (32:15):

"I think he is the best young prospect going around. He hasn't played much pace this series and that's where his next Test will be when he comes to Australia, England and South Africa. There will be pace in the surface and you cannot afford to play outside the off-stump early on. But the way he has spoken, I believe he will work in his technique when he goes there and gives himself the best chance of success."

Brad Hogg also praised wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel for an impressive Test debut and added (39:00):

"I am very impressed with Jurel. I feel sorry for Bharat, but Jurel offers more with the bat and with gloves. He is going to have a very bright future, also depending on whether Pant gets fully fit and plays all three formats."

Yashasvi Jaiswal became just the third Indian batter to score back-to-back double-hundreds after his incredible 214 against England in the Rajkot Test. He now has a staggering 545 runs from just six innings in the ongoing series at an outstanding average of 109.

Don't think England have underestimated India's inexperience: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg claimed that England's ultra-aggressive approach didn't mean that they were overconfident against an injury-ravaged Indian side. He felt that was just how the visitors played and backed them to play their natural game.

On this, he stated (28:05):

"I don't think they have (underestimated India's inexperience). They are just playing their brand of cricket and know that India's youth has such talent and they were just trying to bat quickly to give their bowlers enough time to pick 20 wickets."

He added (28:43):

"They just got hampered by young Jaiswal. The brand of cricket that he played along with Sarfaraz too, out pressure on England. Their bowlers and the inexperience is making it too much to handle at the moment and that's where the difference of the two teams is."

James Anderson is set to play his third Test on the bounce in Ranchi, possibly because of the inexperience that Brad Hogg spoke about. The visitors have made two changes to their side and will need their big players to step up to inspire a comeback.

Here's their playing XI for the upcoming Ranchi Test:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson.

