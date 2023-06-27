“They can have their Dhoni moment all over again” – Nasser Hussain as Ahmedabad set to host 2023 World Cup final

Former England captain Nasser Hussain is quite excited at the prospect of Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday, November 19.

The reaction came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the much-anticipated schedule of the 50-over tournament.

The 55-year-old said that Indian fans will be looking for the hosts to reach the final at home. Hussain believes that fans will wish for a repeat of the 2011 World Cup final, where the-then captain MS Dhoni hit the winning six against Sri Lanka in the final to end India’s 28-year-old drought in the tournament.

The veteran also warned that reigning world champions (T20I and ODI), i.e., England, will look to win back-to-back titles.

Speaking to the ICC, Nasser Hussain said:

“Ahmedabad in the final, that’s going to be a massive audience worldwide but obviously, on the ground, as well. All of India would want India there. So they can have their Dhoni moment all over again. Such an open tournament, England would look to defend [the title]. They’ve been very good in white-ball cricket. Whoever is there, it will be a massive spectacle.”

He continued:

“That’s going to be a big occasion [India vs England on October 29 in Lucknow]. England against India in any format is massive. There is a bit of rivalry between England and India over the years. Great venue. Two great teams.”

“Players are going to enjoy playing at some of these new venues” – Ricky Ponting on 2023 World Cup schedule

Ricky Ponting, meanwhile, lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for renovating several stadiums around the country ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. He said:

“I think it’s fantastic with the World Cup is going back to India. So many new upgraded stadiums all around India. I am sure fans are going to enjoy and players are going to enjoy playing at some of these new venues.”

There will be 10 venues – Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad - hosting the World Cup matches.

Meanwhile, the warm-up games will be played in Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad from September 29 to October 5.

