“They have cricket intelligence in them” - Vikram Rathour reflects on performance of youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour has opined that youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan have a good level of cricket intelligence in them. He attributed the same to the robust domestic circuit in the country.

Jaiswal has made a sensational start to his Test career. In seven matches, he has scored 861 runs at an average of 71.75, with three hundreds and two fifties. As for Sarfaraz, he made a highly impressive Test debut in Rajkot, scoring half-centuries in both innings.

At a pre-match press conference ahead of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, which begins on Friday, February 23, Rathour reflected on the early success of young guns like Jaiswal and Sarfaraz.

"It is good for the team but it's better for them. Once you get to this level and start playing Test cricket, everything said and done, there are nerves, there is some pressure, but if you get a good start, nothing better than that," the former India opener commented.

"And the young players who have come in the team have got a good start and it feels good. They have cricket intelligence in them, which is again a great sign. It's a great message, coming from Indian domestic cricket, that the new players are cricket smart," Rathour added.

India are without Virat Kohli for the five-match Test series against England, while KL Rahul has been out due to injury since the first Test. Shreyas Iyer too has been dropped due to poor form. The Indian batting coach admitted that missing senior players is difficult, but backed the youngsters to continue doing well.

"It is tough to miss key players, it's better for the team if everyone is available but a series like this is a good opportunity for the young players, who have played on these wickets to establish themselves,” Rathour said.

"There is always belief that our domestic cricket is so strong, you are pretty assured that whoever comes has come through after doing good. We don't know what is going to happen when KL Rahul, Virat Kohli come back in. That is not a concern at the moment," the 54-year-old commented.

Apart from Sarfaraz, India also handed a Test debut to Rajat Patidar during the ongoing series, but he has been dismissed for single-figure scores in his last three innings.

“He keeps everything very simple” - Rathour on Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the Player of the Match for his stellar all-round show on his home ground in Rajkot. Rathour was all praise for the experienced cricketer, describing him as someone who likes to keep everything simple.

"He's always been a really, really good batsman, without any doubt. He keeps everything very simple. There is no complication. He's not overthinking, he's not over-analyzing anything. He just does what the team requires at that stage and that goes for his bowling and batting both. So, I think it's a great asset that he has. Keeping it really simple and executing his plans,” Rathour said.

Jadeja scored a hundred in the first innings of the Rajkot Test. He then claimed five wickets after England were set a 557-run target.

