"They are going to have their work cut out" - Chris Rogers on Smith and Labuschagne falling to Stuart Broad's 'leg-cutters' in the 1st Ashes Test

Chris Rogers feels Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have arduous tasks ahead of them while facing Stuart Broad in the remaining four Tests of the ongoing Ashes series.

Smith and Labuschagne aggregated just 35 runs across Australia's two innings of the recently concluded first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, with Broad accounting for three of those dismissals. However, Pat Cummins and Co. won the game by two wickets despite their two most accomplished batters not firing.

During an interaction on the SEN podcast 'Whateley', Rogers was asked about Broad dismissing Labuschagne twice and Smith once with his outswingers, to which he responded:

"I am not really sure it's so much the outswing, it's more the leg-cutters really. I think even last night when he took the new ball finally, he beat Nathan Lyon four times with balls that kind of left the right-hander off the pitch."

The former Australian opener added:

"That's so difficult to play. So Smith and Labuschagne, they want to work the ball to the leg side and their bats kind of come across a little bit, they are going to have their work cut out for them, so it's going to be a great challenge."

Labuschagne was caught-behind for a golden duck off Broad's bowling in Australia's first innings. The England seamer then had the two top-ranked Test batters nick off in the second essay to put the Aussies in a spot of bother close to Stumps on Day 4, but the visitors eventually recovered to register a dramatic win.

"It's going to make for some absorbing cricket" - Chris Rogers on the impact of the 1st Test on the rest of the Ashes

Australia's nail-biting win has raised hopes of a closely-fought Ashes.

Chris Rogers was also asked how the result of the first Test could flavor the rest of the series, to which he replied:

"Now all the days' play, all the sessions, there is going to be so much pressure, and it's going to make for some absorbing cricket. I think the game of Test cricket was absolutely brilliant. It's exactly what we needed as a showcase."

Rogers concluded by stating that England have a few areas to iron out and some interesting selection calls to be made:

"As for the players, they are going to understand that this game is going to be moving so quickly. You can't afford to make mistakes and that's going to be one of the themes throughout. England, I think, have some clear kind of areas that they can improve on, so it will be interesting to see with their selection."

It will be interesting to see if Moeen Ali, who was troubled by blisters on his finger, is retained for the second Test. The hosts might opt to go with four pacers and a part-time spinner in Joe Root if Moeen is not fully fit and available.

