"They need and have to play Warner" - Nasser Hussain says 'tricky' selection awaits Australia ahead of 4th Ashes Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain reckons Australia will have to pick David Warner for the fourth Ashes Test despite failing at Headingley. Hussain feels the tourists could have moved on from the veteran had they won the third Test.

After promising outings in the second Test at Lord's, Stuart Broad nipped out the New South Wales batter for single-figure scores at Headingley. After Australia's three-wicket defeat in the third Test, captain Pat Cummins refused to confirm Warner's selection for Old Trafford.

With the option of playing both their all-rounders, Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh, the 55-year-old feels Australia face a conundrum of who to open with.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"It's the decision on David Warner. It is a really tricky thing. I think if they'd won here [third Test at Headingley], and they had won the Ashes, it would have been a time to move on from David Warner, but now it's a live game, I think they need and have to play Warner. My point being you could play Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh and leave Warner out, but then who opens?"

While Hussain believes Australia can open with Marnus Labuschagne, he also underlined it's a specialist spot:

"You might have to move Labuschagne, or even Marsh opens in white ball cricket at times, so he could do it. But it's a different challenge. That's a specialist role: opening in Test match cricket. They'll have to think long and hard about who opens the batting at Old Trafford."

Mitchell Marsh replaced Cameron Green for the third Test at Headingley and did a commendable job. He struck a run-a-ball 118 in the first innings and provided two crucial breakthroughs.

Kumar Sangakkara echoes Nasser Hussain's comments about David Warner

Kumar Sangakkara. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara backed up Hussain and claimed that swapping Warner is not the answer. However, Sangakkara underlined the need for solid opening partnerships.

"I think now they'll have to play Warner," he said. "I'm not sure whether changing that is going to be the answer, but it will be up for discussion, if they have an opener ready. To balance the side out, are they going to leave Mitchell Marsh out? There's a lot of additions to be made, but that opening spot is critical for Australia."

"To balance the side out, are they going to leave Mitchell Marsh out? They need partnerships there. They need a 40, 50, 60 run partnership there to let the other batters go and have a bit of a breather. I think Warner might not get another opportunity, but they will discuss that," he added.

The fourth Test starts at Old Trafford on July 19.

