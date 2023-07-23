"They're all pretty much saying the same thing" - Marcus Trescothick on weather reports for Day 5 in Manchester

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick hasn't expressed optimism about the weather conditions on Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, given the reports everywhere. However, the former England opener feels they can win in case of full play.

Day 4 of the Test saw only 30 overs, with even the start delayed due to persistent showers. With continuous rain predicted even for the final day, England's chances of leveling the series 2-2 hang in the balance.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Day 4, the 47-year-old observed that most weather applications have predicted rain on Day 5. However, he remained hopeful of having a full day's play possible, which will help his team get a favorable result.

He said:

"Everyone's got a different one [weather app] on their phones, or there's lots of different ones on computers knocking around. And they're all pretty much saying the same thing at the moment: rain, unfortunately. But we'll wait and see. It all depends on what goes on with the forecast, really."

He added:

If we get a full day's play I think we'll be very confident in what we can try and do and push for a result. So fingers crossed, overnight and coming into tomorrow."

England managed only one wicket in the sole session held on Day 4, snaring Marnus Labuschagne for 111. It was Joe Root who broke the partnership as Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh found the seamers relatively easy to handle.

"The umpires out in the middle deemed it was too dark" - Marcus Trescothick

Marcus Trescothick. (Credits: Getty)

With the on-field umpires deeming it unfit for seamers to bowl due to bad light on Day 4, Moeen Ali and Joe Root sent down their off breaks. Marcus Trescothick remains confident of getting the job under a similar circumstance on the final day.

Trescothick opined:

"The umpires out in the middle deemed it was too dark and they've got to make that decision. It didn't feel like it from where we were, but we're 50/60 metres from the edge of the pitch. Tomorrow, if that's what we've got, and that's what we're given, then that's what we'll take. Any opportunity that we can get out in the middle tomorrow we will be grabbing with both hands."

Australia still trail by 61 runs, with Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh at the crease.