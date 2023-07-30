"They don't show it" - Todd Murphy lauds Australian seamers for showing intensity despite being 'cooked'

Australian spinner Todd Murphy acknowledged that fatigue has caught up to their fast bowlers after a long Test tour. The Victorian lauded Mitchell Starc for bowling with the same intensity and returning with wickets.

The tourists spent a long day on the field, bowling the entire Day 3 of the final Ashes Test at the Kia Oval in London. Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood sent down 50 overs between them, with the captain playing his sixth consecutive Test in just over a month.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of day 3, Murphy lauded the seamers' ability to keep steaming in despite the exhausting season and revealed how Starc acts as an inspiration.

"I'm sure they're cooked. They don't show it, they keep charging in. The attitude's always there. I think the hunger, especially being the last Test and to try to win the Ashes, is there. The boys get on with it and you've seen today Starcy just kept coming back and coming back after a few spells and got his rewards late. You always love playing with those guys," he said.

Starc had a wayward start before returning with figures of 19-2-94-4 by the end of the day. Hazlewood and Cummins finished with one each, but Australia still have one more scalp to take.

"The margin for error is a lot smaller over here" - Todd Murphy

Todd Murphy bowling. (Image Credits: Getty)

Todd Murphy, who claimed three vital wickets, including that of Ben Stokes and Joe Root, highlighted how England's aggressive approach makes things tough for their bowlers. The 22-year-old elaborated:

"It's tough. The margin for error is a lot smaller over here, especially with the way they're playing, they're looking to put the pressure back on me. It takes some time to get your head around the fact you're going to concede a few more runs than you're used to playing red-ball cricket. Once you can get your head around that, the message the whole way through has been to try to keep creating chances."

With England already leading by 377, Australia need something special in the last two days to avoid defeat.